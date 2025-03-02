Wetangula to visit Chebukati’s Kitale home ahead of weekend burial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula will visit the home of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Chebukati died on February 20 while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Plans for his final rites are underway, with his burial scheduled for March 8 at his Sabata farm in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

The funeral service for the former IEBC Chairperson will take place on Wednesday, March 5, in Nairobi.

A special tribute service will be held on Friday, March 7, at his Kitale home, where family, friends, and colleagues will honor his memory before his interment.

According to the programme released by his family, the service will occur at CITAM Karen, Nairobi, starting at 11 a.m.

Brain cancer

He had been battling brain cancer, diagnosed in April 2023, a few months after completing his tenure at the electoral commission.

“In April 2024, the tumour recurred, prompting a second operation in Germany. He stayed there until August 2024. In December 2024, the tumour recurred again, and he was hospitalized until early January,” said Eric Nyongesa, the family spokesperson.

Nyongesa added that Chebukati went to the hospital for a routine checkup on February 12, where doctors admitted him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He passed away during treatment.

“He went to the hospital on February 12, 2024, and doctors recommended his admission due to chest problems,” Nyongesa said.

Due to the cancer’s advanced stage, doctors advised immediate surgery, leading to his transfer to Germany.

Chebukati played a pivotal role in shaping Kenya’s electoral landscape, presiding over three elections, including the repeat 2017 presidential poll.

He earned widespread respect for his unwavering commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles.