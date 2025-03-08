Wetangula, Kingi describe Chebukati as a defender of the constitution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – The parliamentary leadership has paid tribute to former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati, honoring him as a steadfast defender of the constitution and the rule of law.

During Chebukati’s funeral service in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula commended his role in overseeing Kenya’s elections, particularly the 2022 general polls.

Wetangula described Chebukati as a resilient leader who ensured electoral integrity throughout his tenure.

“He was guided by a simple principle, fidelity to the constitution and to the law,” Wetangula stated, emphasizing Chebukati’s commitment to fair and transparent electoral processes.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi echoed similar sentiments, eulogizing Chebukati as a dedicated public servant whose leadership skills earned him respect both within Kenya and internationally.

“We have lost a man with very high moral standing in our country,” he said. “Kenya has lost one of its gallant men because he was loved by many people in Kenya and beyond.”

Chebukati, who served as the IEBC Chair from 2017 to 2023, will be remembered for presiding over three hotly contested elections in the country.

His tenure was marked by high-stakes decisions and intense political pressure, culminating in the dramatic final announcement of the presidential results with a divided commission.

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on February 21 at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

The former IEBC boss succumbed to a cardiac arrest while receiving treatment, according to family spokesperson Eric Nyongesa.

Nyongesa disclosed that Chebukati was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2023, just a few months after leaving office.

His diagnosis had remained private until the family chose to share it, offering a glimpse into the silent struggle he endured in his final months.

Chebukati served as the chairman of the electoral commission for a full six-year term, retiring in January 2023 after overseeing the 2022 General Election.