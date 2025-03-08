Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati pictured here while in Cape Town, South Africa! where he engaged in a panel discussion on the delivery of elections with integrity and trust at the ECF-SADC 25th Anniversary Symposium. /November 2023. He died on February 20, 2024. /X.

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula, Kingi describe Chebukati as a defender of the constitution

Speaker Wetangula commended Chebukati for his role in overseeing Kenya’s elections, particularly the 2022 general poll.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8The parliamentary leadership has paid tribute to former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chair Wafula Chebukati, honoring him as a steadfast defender of the constitution and the rule of law.

During Chebukati’s funeral service in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula commended his role in overseeing Kenya’s elections, particularly the 2022 general polls.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wetangula described Chebukati as a resilient leader who ensured electoral integrity throughout his tenure.

“He was guided by a simple principle, fidelity to the constitution and to the law,” Wetangula stated, emphasizing Chebukati’s commitment to fair and transparent electoral processes.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi echoed similar sentiments, eulogizing Chebukati as a dedicated public servant whose leadership skills earned him respect both within Kenya and internationally.

“We have lost a man with very high moral standing in our country,” he said. “Kenya has lost one of its gallant men because he was loved by many people in Kenya and beyond.”

Chebukati, who served as the IEBC Chair from 2017 to 2023, will be remembered for presiding over three hotly contested elections in the country.

His tenure was marked by high-stakes decisions and intense political pressure, culminating in the dramatic final announcement of the presidential results with a divided commission.

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on February 21 at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The former IEBC boss succumbed to a cardiac arrest while receiving treatment, according to family spokesperson Eric Nyongesa.

Nyongesa disclosed that Chebukati was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2023, just a few months after leaving office.

His diagnosis had remained private until the family chose to share it, offering a glimpse into the silent struggle he endured in his final months.

Chebukati served as the chairman of the electoral commission for a full six-year term, retiring in January 2023 after overseeing the 2022 General Election.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat issues 24-hour ultimatum for illegal firearms surrender in Kerio Valley

Speaking on Friday during a visit to Tot, Lagat held a high-level security meeting with representatives from Kerio Valley, Pokot Central, and Tiaty West...

30 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s widow Mary offers rare glimpse into 2022 election tension

Mary Chebukati recounted how her husband faced immense pressure, particularly during the chaotic scenes that unfolded at the national tallying center at the Bomas...

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat suspends all local security peace meetings in Elgeyo Marakwet

The meetings were being held to help security agencies in managing surging cases of cattle rustling.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s Children Eulogize Him as a Man of Integrity and Honesty

Recalling his upbringing in Nyali, Emmanuel shared how his father entrusted him with managing staff salaries and procurement matters from a young age.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Kenyans express mixed reactions over President Ruto-Raila deal

A few who spoke to Capital FM News described it as a betrayal as Odinga had been opposing President Ruto for a long time.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mudavadi urges leaders to rally behind President Ruto’s administration

He recalled the formation of the “earthquake” coalition and its subsequent merger with the United Democratic Alliance, noting that the move was aimed at...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of MPs express support for President Ruto – Raila pact

Sitienei welcomed the move by President Ruto and Odinga to unite, saying they will support them to succeed under the broad-based government.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chebukati’s father describes him as a man of integrity

Chebukati’s father, Wafula Chebukati senior who spoke during the funeral service of his eldest son in Kiminini, asserted that the family had accepted God’s...

3 hours ago