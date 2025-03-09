Connect with us

Weatherman Warns of Flash Floods as Heavy Rains Hit Several Counties

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains in several parts of the country even as it issued a flashfloods alert.

According to the agency, the rains will hit Nairobi, Kiambu, Marsabit, Machakos, Turkana, and other regions.

While urging Kenyans to be alert, department indicated that the rains would intensify on Sunday surpassing 30mm in 24 hours, and would spread to northwestern Kenya by Monday, March 10.

The Weatherman further predicted that parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and the Highlands west and east of the Rift Valley would receive more than 20mm of rain within 24 hours.

“The heavy rainfall will likely intensify to more than 30mm in 24 hours and spread to parts of northwestern Kenya on March 10, 2025. It will then reduce in intensity from March 11, 2025,” the statement read.

Meteorologists have advised residents in flood-prone areas to avoid sheltering under trees or near grilled windows to minimize the risk of lightning strikes.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kakamega, and Vihiga.

Other affected counties include Bungoma, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, and Kajiado.

Meanwhile, Nairobi county officials have urged Nairobi residents living along riparian areas to relocate at least 30 meters away from riverbanks to avoid flood-related dangers as the long rains begin.

Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria called on residents to take necessary precautions to reduce the impact of extreme rainfall.

He also warned against dumping garbage along roads, emphasizing that clogged drainage systems worsen flooding in residential areas.

“The rains have started, so be careful and make sure that the drainage system around your residential area remains free of garbage and unclogged. Those living near the river should move 30 meters away on both sides,” Mosiria said in a Friday night advisory.

Authorities continue urging residents to stay alert and follow safety guidelines as the heavy rains persist.

