(WATCH) Sudan Army chief Al-Burhan tours presidential palace which was recaptured from the RSF

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) chief and head of Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited the presidential palace in Khartoum on Wednesday, days after the Sudanese army recaptured the landmark from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The army has been moving swiftly in the capital as it officially announced it had seized the Presidential Palace after fierce battles with the RSF. The military also asserted that it had regained control of ministries and other strategic buildings in central Khartoum.