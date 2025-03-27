Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

(WATCH) Sudan Army chief Al-Burhan tours presidential palace which was recaptured from the RSF

Published

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) chief and head of Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited the presidential palace in Khartoum on Wednesday, days after the Sudanese army recaptured the landmark from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The army has been moving swiftly in the capital as it officially announced it had seized the Presidential Palace after fierce battles with the RSF. The military also asserted that it had regained control of ministries and other strategic buildings in central Khartoum.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya on RSF: We are non-partisan but available to parties seeking dialogue

Mudavadi addressed regional security concerns, highlighting Kenya's neutrality in ongoing conflicts and its role as a hub for dialogue.

March 19, 2025
Sudan war: The RSF's establishment of a parallel government aims to gain diplomatic legitimacy and access to advanced weaponry, further complicating the ongoing conflict in Sudan Sudan war: The RSF's establishment of a parallel government aims to gain diplomatic legitimacy and access to advanced weaponry, further complicating the ongoing conflict in Sudan

Africa

Sudan shuts borders to Kenyan goods in escalating RSF dispute

The Sudanese government accused Kenya of hosting RSF militia leaders and facilitating their meetings and activities.

March 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

UNHCR warns funding shortages expose more women and girls at risk of violence

Further the refugee agency noted that funding shortfalls are forcing humanitarian organizations to cut essential services in crisis-affected regions.

March 8, 2025

Africa

US Warns Against RSF’s Deal Signed in Kenya Citing Risk of Sudan’s Division

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied groups signed a "transitional constitution," in Nairobi in Mwarning that such actions could further destabilize the...

March 5, 2025

Africa

Sudan’s Junta commends Gulf States for rejecting RSF’s establishment of parallel govt in Nairobi

The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Nairobi of adopting an “irresponsible stance” by supporting the RSF, which it labeled a “genocidal militia.”

March 3, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses Ruto of business dealings with Sudan’s RSF chief

Gachagua claimed a meeting between Ruto and Hemedti seemed to have no connection to Kenya’s national interests, as he was quickly dismissed from the...

February 25, 2025

Africa

Sudan army ends two-year siege of key city

The breakthrough came hours after the RSF signed a political charter in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, to establish a breakaway government in areas under...

February 24, 2025

Top stories

Sudan Founding Alliance Formed in Nairobi to Steer War-Torn Nation Toward Unity Government

The alliance, formed at a closed-door event, contrasts with the widely anticipated launch at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), underscoring the delicate nature...

February 23, 2025