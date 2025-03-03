Connect with us

(WATCH) Removing Ruto is a prerequisite to our plans – Gachagua

Published

"It’s not that we have no plan, but the most urgent plan we have been given by Kenyans is to defeat you in the...

8 hours ago

County News

Kisumu Residents Urge Raila to Expand Consultations Ahead of Deal With Ruto

Since losing the African Union Commission chairmanship bid, Raila has been consulting within his ODM party and in his Nyanza stronghold, engaging grassroots leaders,...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Cigarette butt sparked Nairobi National Park fire: Miano

The fire broke out around 4pm on Friday and was fully extinguished later that night, thanks to the combined efforts of the Kenya Wildlife...

15 hours ago

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ruto hands Roysambu preacher KDF land as he scolds Catholics

President Ruto confirmed the controversial decision on Sunday during a chruch service at the Jesus Winner Ministry where he was hosted by Bishop Edward...

15 hours ago

Africa

Kindiki meets President-elect Nandi-Ndaitwah as he concludes Namibia visit

Kindiki emphasized the commitment of both Kenya and Namibia to enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people interactions in a bid to foster economic growth.

16 hours ago

County News

Ruto lauds Sakaja’s ‘courage’ for apologizing over Stima Plaza garbage dumping

Ruto revealed that he had personally called both Governor Sakaja and Kenya Power management to demand an immediate resolution to the row.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula to visit Chebukati’s Kitale home ahead of weekend burial

Chebukati died on February 20 while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital. Plans for his final rites are underway, with his burial scheduled for...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto urges an end to political intolerance

Ruto decried the increasing lack of decorum in public engagements, particularly at funerals, where political confrontations have become more frequent and disruptive.

2 days ago