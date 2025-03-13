Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Mtaniua na majina – President Ruto

Published

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

All Kenyans to receive ID Cards free of charge, Presient Ruto announces

Speaking during the fourth day of his Nairobi tour, the head of state warned that there should not be any form of discrimination in...

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC promotes 738 police officers across various ranks

The decision followed recommendations from Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and the National Police Service.

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Two major projects in Siaya to uplift status of locals

Ps Omollo said once the last mile connections are completed, the number will increase to over 20,000.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Summons City Hall officials over doctors’ strike as crisis persists

Those summoned include the County Secretary, Health County Executive Committee member, Health Chief Officer, Branch Chairman, Branch Secretary, and Branch Treasurer.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya advocates for enhanced substance control at 68th CND in Vienna

Raso highlighted the need for robust international collaboration to tackle the rising misuse of certain substances and called for further evaluation of specific drugs...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi says won’t take ‘immoral’ resignition path

Muturi addressed speculation about an alleged fallout with President William Ruto and denied claims of insubordination, expressing confidence in his position within the Cabinet.

6 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi set to launch Kenya Diaspora Policy 2024

The comprehensive policy outlines several key objectives, including facilitating diaspora savings, investments, remittances, and technology transfer; strengthening partnerships and collaboration with the Kenyan diaspora;...

6 hours ago

World

Njoroge Denounces ‘Fraudulent’ virial letter alleging nominating Individuals for unspecified govt positions

The Clerk pointed out that the letter listed various individuals, including Prof. Makau Mutua, Mukhisa Kituyi, Koki Muli, Muhoho Kenyatta, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna,...

7 hours ago