Wanga says ODM-UDA pact to benefit the youth, women

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has hailed the unity deal between President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga as a historic pact for the youth, women, and marginalized communities.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) during the signing ceremony, Wanga who is also ODM party chairman stated that it is not about individual leaders but the future of all Kenyans.

She emphasized that national unity is a shared responsibility.

“The unity and stability of this country, and its prosperity, is not the responsibility of a few. It’s the responsibility of all of us as a nation,” she said.

She stressed that despite political and ideological differences, no one could oppose the principles of unity, equity, and inclusivity.

“Nobody can fault unity. Nobody can fault equity. Nobody can fault bringing this entire country together and making everybody feel a part of it,” Wanga stated.

Governor Wanga described the agreement as a commitment to securing a better future for the young people of Kenya, rather than a political arrangement solely for the benefit of Ruto and Odinga.

“This unity that you have put together today, Your Excellency, and my party leader, is not about the two of you. Because Baba here has seen it all. In fact, he has enough for his and all generations. His Excellency, the President, has touched on all positions,” she remarked.

She stressed that the deal is about ensuring every Kenyan especially the youth, women, and the marginalized feels included in national progress.

“This unity is for the young people of this country. It’s for all of us. It’s for the women. It’s for the marginalized. It’s for those Kenyans who have felt like they have never been part of Kenya because they have always been left behind,” she affirmed.

“As the national chairperson of the ODM party, I speak on behalf of our party leader and all officials and members across all 47 branches. We are behind this unity. We are behind this agreement. We will support it. We will support the broad-based arrangement.”

The UDA-ODM pact, signed by President Ruto and Raila Odinga, seeks to fully implement the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report and address pressing issues such as the cost of living, youth unemployment, and corruption.