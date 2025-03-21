Connect with us

The county is seeking support from partners and the national government to prevent the outbreak from escalating into a full-scale health crisis/FILE

Wajir declares emergency to tackle Kala-azar with 18 people killed in 3 months

Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed announced urgent interventions, including expanding hospital capacity, distributing emergency medication, and conducting mass fumigation in affected areas.

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 21 — Wajir County has launched an emergency response to contain a Kala-azar outbreak that has killed 18 people and infected over 500 others in three months, with 106 patients currently admitted.

Speaking on Thursday, Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed announced urgent interventions, including expanding hospital capacity, distributing emergency medication, and conducting mass fumigation in affected areas.

He noted that the biggest challenge has been delayed health-seeking behavior among residents, which has resulted in avoidable deaths.

“We have set up multiple treatment centres and deployed medical teams across the county. Our biggest challenge remains late health-seeking behavior, which has cost lives,” Muhumed said.

He further emphasized that the county is seeking support from partners and the national government to prevent the outbreak from escalating into a full-scale health crisis.

Health experts warn that if not contained, the disease could spread beyond Wajir into neighboring regions, putting more lives at risk. They stress the urgent need for early detection and treatment to curb fatalities.

Kala-azar, also known as visceral leishmaniasis, is a deadly parasitic disease transmitted by sandflies. Without treatment, it has a fatality rate of over 95 percent.

The disease causes weight loss, prolonged fever, diarrhea, anemia, skin darkening, swollen lymph nodes, and an enlarged spleen and liver.

In Kenya, Kala-azar is classified as a neglected tropical disease, primarily affecting the Rift Valley, Eastern, and Northeastern regions.

It is endemic in 80 countries worldwide, with Eastern Africa accounting for 73 percent of global cases in 2022 — half of which affected children under 15.

Authorities are urging residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms, as delays in treatment significantly increase the risk of death.

