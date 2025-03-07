Connect with us

Wafula Chebukati Family to hold Service and Tribute Session in Kitale

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – The family of Wafula Chebukati, the former Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), will hold a service and tribute session on Friday.

This session will offer an opportunity to friends, family, and former colleagues who could not attend the memorial service in Nairobi on Wednesday to pay their respects.

His body arrived in his hometown of Kitale on Thursday evening.

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on February 21 at Nairobi Hospital.

Family spokesperson Eric Nyongesa disclosed that Chebukati was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2023, just a few months after leaving office.


“He fought bravely, with the same resilience he showed throughout his life. He never let his illness define him,” Nyongesa said.

His diagnosis had remained private until the family chose to share it, offering a glimpse into the silent struggle he endured in his final months.

His longtime friends from the golfing community reminisced about his passion for the sport. “He never missed a weekend on the golf course, always dressed in the latest gear, and playing with precision,” one friend shared.

Former colleagues described him as a humble yet firm leader. “He was a boss who led by example, never asking anyone to do what he himself wouldn’t,” said a former IEBC staff member.

Chebukati will be laid to rest on March 8 at his Kitale farm, with another funeral service planned for Friday in his rural home.

