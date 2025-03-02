Connect with us

Vatican also said the Pope, who was hospitalised at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 and later diagnised with double pneumonia, continues to eat independently and undergoes respiratory physiotherapy, in which he "cooperates actively."

Vatican says Pope stable, alert, and oriented as he spends time in prayer

Vatican explained that the Pope was "alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation, maintaining a good response to gas exchange."

Published

NIAROBI, Kenya, Mar 2 — The Holy See on Saturday reported Pope Francis’ health as stable in the latest update issued by the Vatican Press Office.

“The Holy Father’s clinical condition remains stable,” the statement read.

It explained that the Pope was “alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and long periods of supplemental high-flow oxygenation, maintaining a good response to gas exchange.”

Despite recent health concerns, the statement reassured that Pope Francis “does not have a fever and shows no leukocytosis [high white blood cell count].”

A high white blood cell count occurs when there are more white blood cells than normal in the blood and signals a response to an infection, inflammation, or other immune system challenge. 

It added that his haemodynamic parameters — those relating to blood circulation — “have always remained stable.”

Vatican also said the Pope, who was hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 and later diagnised with double pneumonia, continues to eat independently and undergoes respiratory physiotherapy, in which he “cooperates actively.”

Notably, he has not experienced any further episodes of bronchospasm, a condition that causes sudden narrowing of the airways.

The statement also indicated the Pope had received the Eucharist, a key rite in the Catholic masses which commemorates Jesus’ Last Supper, and then spent time in prayer, spending about twenty miniutes at a chapel near his hospital room.

“The Holy Father remains alert and oriented,” the statement confirmed.

