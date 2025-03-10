Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

South Sudan President Salva Kiir at the 23rd EAC Ordinary Summit held in Arusha, Tanzania/EAC

Africa

US orders non-emergency staff to leave South Sudan as tensions rise

Fighting in recent days has threatened an already fragile peace deal between President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Riek Machar.

Published

The United States has ordered all its non-emergency staff in South Sudan to leave, amid rising tensions in the country.

Fighting in recent days has threatened an already fragile peace deal between President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Riek Machar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The two leaders signed a peace agreement in 2018 to end a five-year civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people, but their relationship has remained fraught.

On Sunday, the US State Department said that fighting was ongoing in South Sudan between various political and ethnic groups and that “weapons are readily available to the population”.

“Due to the risks in the country, on March 08, 2025, the Department of State ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees,” it said.

The UN human rights commission for South Sudan on Saturday warned of an “alarming regression” that threatened to undo years of progress towards peace.

President Kiir has called for calm and made an assurance that the country would not return to war.

In an escalation of the tensions, a UN helicopter that had been evacuating members of the national army was shot at on Friday, killing several people, including one crew member.

Earlier in the week, the deputy chief of the army and two ministers allied to Machar were arrested by security forces, which an opposition spokesman termed a “grave violation” of the peace deal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The arrests of the Machar-allied officials followed clashes in the country’s Upper Nile state between government forces and a militia known as the White Army, which had fought alongside Machar during the civil war.

South Sudan, the world’s newest nation, gained independence in 2011 after seceding from Sudan.

But just two years later, following a rift between Kiir and Machar, the country descended into a civil war, in which more than 400,000 people were killed.

The 2018 power-sharing agreement between the two stopped the fighting, but key elements of the deal have not been implemented – including a new constitution, an election, and the reunification of armed groups into a single army.

Sporadic violence between ethnic or local groups has continued in parts of the country.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Wang Yi: China, U.S. must coexist peacefully on this planet

The abuse of fentanyl in the United States is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the U.S. itself, he said.

21 hours ago

Africa

Several dead after UN helicopter shot at in South Sudan

The UN said the attack on its helicopter "may constitute a war crime".

2 days ago

Africa

South Africa rejects ‘megaphone diplomacy’ with US

Trump extended his invitation to relocate those seeking "to flee [South Africa] for reasons of safety" to all farmers and offered them citizenship.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges Kiir and Machar to dialogue in a bid to foster peace

President Ruto implored the two leaders to put their differences aside as the region works towards the stabilization of South Sudan under IGAD’s Strategic...

3 days ago

Africa

Lesotho shocked by Trump’s remarks that ‘nobody has heard of the country’

Trump, addressing the US Congress in his first speech since his return to the Oval Office, made the reference as he listed cuts made...

4 days ago

World

US pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine

It paused military aid to Kyiv on Monday following a dramatic breakdown in relations in the Oval Office last week, when Ukraine's President Volodymyr...

4 days ago

World

Zelensky vows to ‘make things right’ with Trump and negotiate peace

Zelensky said "it was time to make things right", after Trump had accused him of not being ready to come to the negotiating table.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mbadi meets US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires to discuss impact of Trump’s Executive Orders on Kenya

The discussions centered on a temporary 90-day suspension of certain foreign aid programs, as part of a broader review to assess their effectiveness and...

6 days ago