US Embassy in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

US declares Nairobi unsafe citing crime, kidnappings and civil unrest

The Embassay warned violent crimes such as armed carjackings, muggings, home invasions, and kidnappings can occur at any time, and said the police often lacks the capability to respond effectively.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 18 The United States has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to exercise increased caution while visiting Kenya due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and the risk of kidnapping.

The advisory highlights Eastleigh and Kibera in Nairobi among areas the US considers unsafe for its citizens on account of high prevalence of crime and kidnapping incidents.

“Exercise caution in Kenya due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping,” the Embassay advised in an advisory published on Tuesday.

The Embassay warned violent crimes such as armed carjackings, muggings, home invasions, and kidnappings can occur at any time, and said the police often lacks the capability to respond effectively.

The US Department of State strongly advised against travel to the Kenya-Somalia border counties of Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera, as well as Tana River County and coastal areas north of Malindi, due to concerns over terrorism and kidnapping.

Additionally, the Embassay flagged West Pokot and western Turkana County for banditry, while parts of Marsabit and Turkana Counties within 50 kilometers of the Ethiopian border are deemed risky due to cross-border incursions.

The warning further emphasizes the risks of traveling after dark due to security threats and poor traffic safety.

The advisory also highlights the persistent risk of terrorist attacks targeting public places, including government buildings, schools, places of worship, shopping malls, and hotels.

Past incidents have involved armed assaults, suicide bombings, grenade attacks, and kidnappings, often occurring without prior warning, the advisory noted.

The US government also cautioned about political and economic protests, including strikes and demonstrations, which frequently disrupt major roadways and cause significant traffic congestion.

The advisory warns that such protests can escalate into violence, including rock-throwing and the use of deadly force by security personnel.

Political unrest is particularly common in western Kenya and Nairobi, the Embassy noted.

The US government urged its citizens to remain vigilant, avoid high-risk areas, and take necessary precautions when traveling in Kenya.

