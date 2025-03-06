Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

US aid freeze to create Sh52bn deficit in 2024/2025 fiscal year: Mbadi

The CS attributed the funding cut to an executive order by the US government which imposed a 90-day pause on all foreign development assistance programs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has warned that the United States decision to freeze USAID funding will create a Sh52 billion deficit in Kenya’s 2024/2025 fiscal year, affecting key sectors such as health, education, and food security. 

While appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Mbadi acknowledged the longstanding partnership between Kenya and the US, highlighting the impact of American aid on key areas such as healthcare, economic growth, and governance. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We enjoy a cordial and enduring partnership with the United States, which has played a crucial role in improving access to education, strengthening healthcare systems, and supporting economic growth through trade, agriculture, and infrastructure initiatives,” Mbadi said. 

The CS attributed the funding cut to an executive order by the US government which imposed a 90-day pause on all foreign development assistance programs.   

He noted that under the Development Cooperation Framework Agreement (DCFA) signed in 2019, USAID’s contributions to Kenya had grown from $50 million to nearly $1.7 billion (Sh220 billion), with the agreement valid until September 2028. 

According to Mbadi, USAID-funded programs in Kenya include initiatives in education (Sh2.9 billion), governance (Sh1.1 billion), and food security (Sh16.5 billion). 

“Education programs such as early grade literacy, teacher training, scholarships for youth in TVETs, and support for the newly established Open University of Kenya will be affected,” he said. 

Mbadi highlighted that USAID funding had been instrumental in supporting over 2.5 million people, including refugees in Dadaab and Kakuma, as well as aiding counties and NGOs for improved farming practices.

“The total assistance expected from USAID in *2024/2025 was $405.4 million (Ksh 52 billion), covering health, economic growth, water, and the environment,” Mbadi stated. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CS clarified that USAID funding does not directly reflect in the national budget since it is disbursed through implementing partners rather than the government. 

“USAID contracts both international and local partners to implement programs, meaning the funds do not flow through our budget,” he said. 

Mbadi however emphasized that the aid remains critical in delivering essential services to Kenyans and revealed that the government was exploring emergency funding solutions to sort the looming budget shortfall.

 “We are reviewing existing budget allocations to prioritize critical services in health, education, governance, and food security. If necessary, these will be included in Supplementary Budget III to prevent disruptions,” Mbadi noted.

He also urged county governments to take proactive measures to ensure continuity in devolved services adding that the country was engaging with other development partners to secure alternative funding.

“For instance, under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) reforms, vulnerable populations will still receive vital health services, including screenings, dialysis, kidney transplants, and essential medications to cover gaps left by USAID’s withdrawal,” he said. 

The CS reassured the Senate that the government remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted service delivery, even as it navigates the challenges posed by the U.S. aid freeze.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

2 people arrested in shisha raid at Pulse Lounge

Two individuals arrested during the raid are set to be arraigned, marking a significant crackdown on the illegal shisha trade in the country.

20 minutes ago

Africa

US Warns Against RSF’s Deal Signed in Kenya Citing Risk of Sudan’s Division

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied groups signed a "transitional constitution," in Nairobi in Mwarning that such actions could further destabilize the...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Teen killed in Majengo police operation was a suspected bhang peddler: NPS

Police ​Spokesperson Michael Nyagah explained that 17-year old Ibrahim Ramadhan Chege was being pursued by undercover officers on Monday evening when he was fatally shot...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi says no legal basis to pay councilors’ gratuity

Mbadi however stated that eligible individuals will be incorporated into the Inua Jamii social protection program. 

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s border security boosted with new IOM-donated patrol vehicles

The vehicles handed over to the Border Management Secretariat, are expected to enhance coordination, mobility, surveillance, and rapid response capabilities along the country’s borders.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt training activist youths who get employment abroad to conform to host country’s systems

CS Mutua emphasized the need for Kenyans to balance their democratic spirit with the realities of foreign countries.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives credentials of 5 newly appointed envoys

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation with the new envoys. 

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protestors in Majengo set police houses, vehicles ablaze after fatal shooting of 17yr-old boy

The demonstrators also burnt two police vehicles in the chaos and blocked roads in the area as the chanted ‘Allah Akbar’ slogans.

1 day ago