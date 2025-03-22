Unilever Commemorates World Oral Health Day 2025 by reaching 230,000 students across Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MURANGA, Kenya, March 22 – Global consumer goods giant, Unilever, marked World Oral Health Day 2025 with a remarkable milestone—improving oral health for 230,000 primary school children under the theme ‘A Happy Mouth is A Happy Mind.’

Over the past six months, Unilever, through its trusted oral care brands Pepsodent and Close-Up, has embarked on a mission to promote oral hygiene by advocating for the practice of brushing twice a day.

The initiative spanned 230 schools across Nairobi, Rift Valley, Coast, Central, and Lake regions, equipping over 230,000 students with essential knowledge about oral health.

World Oral Health Day is an annual event that underscores Unilever’s dedication to fostering healthier smiles among communities in Kenya and beyond.

According to the Kenya National Oral Health Strategic Plan (2022-2026), over 99% of children and all adults in Kenya experience at least one dental issue, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and preventive care. Globally, oral diseases affect more than 3.5 billion people, and the prevalence of dental conditions such as tooth decay and gum disease remains persistently high.

Speaking at the celebrations held at Technology Primary School in Muranga County, Unilever’s Head of Demand Creation for East and West Africa Antony Esyalai remarked, “World Oral Health Day 2025 is a key moment for Unilever to reaffirm our commitment to improving oral hygiene nationwide. By reaching 230,000 school children in the last six months through our Pepsodent toothpaste and Close-Up gel, we aim to inspire lifelong habits for healthier, brighter smiles across future generations.”

Personal Care Marketing Manager at Unilever Sheila Chepkorir reiterated the company’s dedication to innovation in oral care.

“At Unilever, we recognize the critical importance of access to quality oral care products and education. Our leading brands, Pepsodent and Close-Up, have become household names, trusted for their efficacy in promoting dental health,” she stated.

“Through ongoing investment in research and development, we’re ensuring our products meet the diverse needs of consumers while maintaining affordability and delivering lasting benefits.”

Chepkorir added that Unilever is committed to addressing social and cultural factors to enhance oral care access and awareness throughout Kenya.