Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Women also face online threats from known individuals such as ex-intimate partners, friends, and colleagues/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

UNHCR warns funding shortages expose more women and girls at risk of violence

Further the refugee agency noted that funding shortfalls are forcing humanitarian organizations to cut essential services in crisis-affected regions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – UN Refugee Agency (UNCHR) has warned that critical funding shortages are leaving displaced women and girls across the world at unprecedented risk. 

UNHCR said Friday that reports of conflict-related sexual violence have surged by 50 per cent in recent years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Further the refugee agency noted that funding shortfalls are forcing humanitarian organizations to cut essential services in crisis-affected regions.

The organization stated that the funding challenges are forcing humanitarian organizations to cut essential services in crises affected regions affecting operations of safe houses and legal aid programmes that supported the victims.

“Women and girls fleeing war deserve to find safety. Yet across the world, they are now at even greater risk of rape and other forms of horrific violence,” said Ruven Menikdiwela, UNHCR’s Assistant High Commissioner for Protection.

“Without immediate funding, more safe houses will close, more survivors will be turned away, and more women and girls will face violence with no medical and psychosocial support. It’s heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

The agency warned that the global humanitarian funding gap is having devastating consequences, particularly in conflict zones.

In South Sudan, only 25 per cent of the dedicated spaces created by UNHCR for women and girls at risk of violence are currently operational, leaving up to 80,000 people without access to services such as emergency psychosocial support and legal and medical assistance.

“Programmes to protect refugees – particularly adolescent girls – from child marriage and other forms of violence have also been suspended, putting over 2,000 of them at aggravated risk,” UNHCR said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Ethiopia, according to the refugee organization, more than 200,000 refugees and internally displaced persons no longer have access to life-saving services, including a safe house that used to host women in immediate danger of being killed. 

In Jordan, at least 63 programmes providing specialist support to women and girls are closing or on hold, leaving 200,000 vulnerable people in both refugee and host communities without help. 

UNHCR warned that the current crisis in humanitarian funding risks pushing this “vital work beyond the point of no return.”

The refugee organization called for a sustained and increased investment in their safety, education and economic empowerment of women and girls to break the cycles of violence.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KNCHR Demands Probe Into Rights Violations in Isiolo, Marsabit Security Operation

KNCHR Vice-Chairperson claimed that several police officers have been reportedly using intimidation tactics, including arresting a five-year-old boy to force the father to surrender...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen urges developed nations to address refugee funding crisis after US aid freeze

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4- Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called on developed nations to take greater financial responsibility in sustaining humanitarian programs for refugees...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua accuses Ruto of business dealings with Sudan’s RSF chief

Gachagua claimed a meeting between Ruto and Hemedti seemed to have no connection to Kenya’s national interests, as he was quickly dismissed from the...

February 25, 2025

Africa

Sudan army ends two-year siege of key city

The breakthrough came hours after the RSF signed a political charter in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, to establish a breakaway government in areas under...

February 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Women in Baringo urged to embrace hospital delivery to reduce maternal mortality

Dandelion Africa Executive Director and Founder, Wendo Sahar said it was unfortunate that, in this day and age, women were still delivering in unhygienic...

February 24, 2025

World

At least 20 Kenyan fishermen killed by Ethiopia militia in Turkana

The heavily armed militia from the Dassanech tribe in Ethiopia raided areas along the Kenya-Ethiopia border near the Omo River, spraying bullets indiscriminately at...

February 23, 2025

Top stories

Sudan Founding Alliance Formed in Nairobi to Steer War-Torn Nation Toward Unity Government

The alliance, formed at a closed-door event, contrasts with the widely anticipated launch at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), underscoring the delicate nature...

February 23, 2025

Africa

Kenya denies backing RSF, accuses Sudan junta of undermining democracy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to facilitating peaceful resolutions to regional conflicts even as it accused Sudan’s military of undermining democratic...

February 20, 2025