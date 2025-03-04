Connect with us

UHC medics protest in Nairobi demanding equal pay, permanent jobs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Medics under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) on Tuesday held demonstrations in Nairobi demanding equal pay, permanent jobs and pensionable terms.

A few who spoke to Capital FM news stated that they have been working on contract basis for over five years.

They demanded equality in pay, pointing out that they have been doing the same work load as their colleagues who are permanently employed.

Additionally, the medics demanded the remittance of their National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions.

They indicated that they have presented petitions before at the Ministry of Health and Parliament and they have been ignored.

