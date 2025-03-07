UDA-ODM pact a bold step towards national unity – DP Kindiki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has lauded the United Democratic Aliance (UDA)-ODM framework agreement, calling it a courageous step toward national unity and development.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, DP Kindiki described the decision by the two political factions as a testament to visionary leadership.

He emphasized that bold choices such as the signing of the unity deal are made by courageous leaders, while weak decisions stem from self-serving interests.

“Courageous decisions are made by courageous people. Easy and flimsy decisions are made by weak people,” Kindiki stated. “Our coming here to witness this decision is a testament that the future of Kenya looks great courtesy of the decision that the two of you have made.”

The Deputy President acknowledged that both Kenya Kwanza and ODM possess the most extensive political infrastructure in the country, making their cooperation a great milestone.

He argued that had the leaders chosen to pursue their individual interests in opposing camps, they might have succeeded in undermining each other but at the cost of slowing down the country’s development.

He hailed their decision to collaborate, as a selfless move aimed at fostering national development rather than engaging in divisive politics.

“If you were individualistic and selfish, you could have chosen to exercise your muscle against each other, but in the process, you might have succeeded in undercutting one another while also slowing down the country’s development,” he remarked.

Kindiki argued that true leadership is about putting the nation first, adding that weak leaders focus on division while strong leaders prioritize the greater good.

“There is a remarkable convergence of ideology that I see in the coming together of ODM and UDA,” he observed.

“The issues raised in the joint script by the two Secretary Generals address long-standing challenges that have hindered Kenya’s progress. Under your joint leadership, we hope these issues will be resolved for the benefit of all Kenyans.”

Kindiki commended President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga for prioritizing national unity over political divisions.

The DP also took a swipe at politicians whom he says have long capitalized on ethnic and partisan divisions, stating that their era is coming to an end.

“Those who have spent years, even decades, investing in division, negative ethnicity, and parochial ambitions—your journey has come to an end,” he said.

Kindiki expressed confidence in the leadership of both parties, saying their success would translate to Kenya’s success.

“We wish you well because if you succeed in leading us, Kenya will succeed.”

The agreement aims to advance proposed reforms under the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) framework.

The signing ceremony followed a pivotal UDA parliamentary group meeting at State House, Nairobi, where legislators ratified the joint framework with ODM.

During the meeting, President Ruto lauded the agreement, emphasizing its significance as a commitment to national unity and a collaborative approach to governance.

The collaboration between UDA and ODM marks a significant shift in Kenya’s political landscape, bringing together leaders from diverse political backgrounds to work towards common goals.

This alliance is expected to streamline legislative processes and enhance the effectiveness of government initiatives.