Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

February 15, 2022 | UDA National Elections Board Chairperson Antony Mwaura speaks to the press at Simba Lodge in Naivasha/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA extends registration deadline for grassroots elections

Initially set to close on March 21, the registration deadline has now been extended to March 26, midnight.​

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced an extension for the registration of aspirants participating in the upcoming Phase II grassroots elections.

Initially set to close on March 21, the registration deadline has now been extended to March 26, midnight.​

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement released on Saturday, March 22, UDA’s National Election Board (NEB) Chairman, Anthony Mwaura, emphasized the party’s commitment to inclusivity and transparency

“Aspirants are encouraged to take advantage of this extension to ensure their participation in the grassroots elections scheduled for 11th and 12th April 2025,”Mwaura stated.

In February, the party announced the second phase of its grassroots elections to be held from April 11-12 across 22 counties.

In a statement, the party’s National Election Board (NEB) Chairperson, Antony Mwaura, said that elections will be held on Friday, April 11, in Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kajiado, Turkana, Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Migori, Siaya, and Kisumu.

He added party branches in Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Tana River counties will hold elections on Saturday, April 12.

“The National Election Board of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hereby issues an official notice regarding the phase two polling center-level grassroots elections scheduled for April 11 and 12, 2025,” read the statement.

The announcement follows UDA’s decision on June 27, 2024, to postpone grassroots elections in 14 counties due to the deadly anti-finance bill demonstrations that rocked the nation in June and July 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The party had urged aspirants to remain patient and await further communication regarding a new election date.

“The National Election Board of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) hereby issues this formal notice regarding the grassroots elections originally scheduled for June 28 and 29, 2024,” read part of the June 26, 2024, notice.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Board has determined that it is necessary to postpone the aforementioned grassroots elections,” the ruling party told its members.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Tuju Accuses CJ Koome and Supreme Court of bias in Scathing Open Letter

The letter, dated March 21, 2025, comes at a time when tensions are high, with calls mounting for the removal of the Supreme Court...

12 minutes ago

Top stories

Meru Governor Picks Linda Kiome as Deputy Governor

Kiome is the daughter of Samuel Kiome Rimbere, a former councilor and the first Member of County Assembly for Meru's Municipality Ward.

49 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Methu Alleges Foul Play in Controversial Fertilizer Distribution by NCPB

According to the data presented by the senator, Uasin Gishu County received 413,103 bags of fertilizer representing nearly 21% of the national allocation while...

56 minutes ago

Top stories

Govt Moves to replenish fertilizer stocks in all NCPB depots by Monday

The announcement follows mounting criticism over the distribution process, with several leaders, including Nyandarua Senator John Methu, raising alarm about unequal allocation and suspected...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto among regional Leaders Convening for Crisis Talks Over Escalating DRC Conflict

Sources close to Kenya’s foreign affairs docket confirmed on Friday that preparations are underway for the emergency summit

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kebaso threatens to ditch Gachagua-led opposition over tribal politics

Kebaso claims Gachagua's tribal politics breeds visionless leaders and shields corrupt individuals from accountability.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria calls on Kenyans enrolled in Taifa Care to report hospitals charging them for services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 – Senior advisor to Kenya’s Council of Economic Advisors, Moses Kuria, has urged Kenyans enrolled in the Taifa Care scheme...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors threaten to paralyze services should diverted funds not be reinstated

It further condemned what it described as the arbitrary diversion of Development Partners Conditional Grants through the County Governments Additional Allocation Bill, 2025.

22 hours ago