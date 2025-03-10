UDA announces grassroots elections in 22 counties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is set to conduct the second phase of grassroots elections on April 11 and 12 across 22 counties.

Addressing the media on Monday, UDA Chairperson Cecily Mbarire announced that the elections scheduled for next month already have 113,800 registered candidates set to contest.

The party will conduct the elections in Bungoma, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Migori, and Mombasa counties.

Nyamira, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Tana River, and Turkana will also conduct elections.

“The elections represent a pivotal moment in our journey towards strengthening democracy in our nation. Grassroots elections [are] vital in ensuring that the voices of our communities [are] heard and represented,” Mbarire emphasized.

Flanked by other party officials, including Secretary-General Hassan Omar, the chairperson underscored that candidate registration is open until midnight on March 21.

“Interested candidates can register through our online portal, UDA.ke,” Mbarire added.

Mbarire, who is also the Governor of Embu County, further highlighted that the anticipated grassroots elections are part of a foresight strategy emphasizing participatory leadership.

She revealed that in preparation for next month’s exercise, the party has procured 10,000 gadgets to ensure seamless elections through a digital electronic framework.

The digitization aims to ensure the exercise is open, free, fair, and delivers instantaneous results upon poll closure.

The UDA party has so far successfully conducted elections in five counties, namely Nairobi, West Pokot, Homa Bay, Busia, and Narok.

The party conducted the first phase of grassroots elections in April 2024.