Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A USAID mural in the village of al-Badhan, north of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on August 25, 2018

World

U.S. Secretary of State says most USAID programs to be canceled

Trump said last month that there was “tremendous fraud” in the use of USAID funds at “unprecedented levels of corruption” and demanded that it be shut down. Trump administration is ending nearly all foreign assistance programs operated by USAID. 

Published

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Xinhua) — U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that more than 80 percent of the programs sponsored by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) would be canceled.

After a 6-week review, the Trump administration is “officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID,” Rubio wrote in a post on the social platform X. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the 5,200 contracts spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, and in some cases even harmed, the core national interests of the United States. 

U.S. President Donald Trump said last month that there was “tremendous fraud” in the use of USAID funds at “unprecedented levels of corruption” and demanded that it be shut down. Trump administration is ending nearly all foreign assistance programs operated by USAID. 

On Feb. 4, the official website of USAID issued a notice that said all directly employed personnel worldwide would be placed on “administrative leave,” with a few designated individuals as exceptions.  According to previous reports from U.S. media, the Trump administration’s goal was to reduce USAID’s global workforce from over 10,000 to fewer than 300, a reduction of 97 percent. 

USAID, an agency of the U.S. government responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance, is a key target for government reform by the Department of Government Efficiency. Some countries have accused the agency of being a U.S. tool to fuel civil unrest.  

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Casualties reported in ‘massive’ drone attack on Moscow and region

The attack comes just hours ahead of a crunch meeting between representatives from the United States and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, focused on ending...

3 hours ago

World

Trump says US economy in ‘transition’ as trade war escalates

New tit-for-tat tariffs from China, which target some US farm products, came into effect on Monday.

1 day ago

World

Wang Yi: China, U.S. must coexist peacefully on this planet

The abuse of fentanyl in the United States is a problem that must be confronted and resolved by the U.S. itself, he said.

2 days ago

World

Trump says Ukraine ‘more difficult’ to deal with than Russia

Hours earlier, Trump had said he was "strongly considering" large-scale sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire with Ukraine was reached.

3 days ago

Africa

South Africa rejects ‘megaphone diplomacy’ with US

Trump extended his invitation to relocate those seeking "to flee [South Africa] for reasons of safety" to all farmers and offered them citizenship.

3 days ago

Africa

Lesotho shocked by Trump’s remarks that ‘nobody has heard of the country’

Trump, addressing the US Congress in his first speech since his return to the Oval Office, made the reference as he listed cuts made...

5 days ago

World

US pauses intelligence sharing with Ukraine

It paused military aid to Kyiv on Monday following a dramatic breakdown in relations in the Oval Office last week, when Ukraine's President Volodymyr...

5 days ago

World

Zelensky vows to ‘make things right’ with Trump and negotiate peace

Zelensky said "it was time to make things right", after Trump had accused him of not being ready to come to the negotiating table.

6 days ago