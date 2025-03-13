Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Two major projects in Siaya to uplift status of locals

Ps Omollo said once the last mile connections are completed, the number will increase to over 20,000.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 13The government plans to supply over 20,000 residents of Ugunja in Siaya County with clean water after the completion of the Ugunja Water Treatment Plant.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo stated that currently, the plant serves approximately 8,000 households.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omollo said once the last mile connections are completed, the number will increase to over 20,000.

He pointed out that the water plant, located in Areka village, is a key infrastructural project that is set to be commissioned soon.

“Completed in December 2024, the project is designed to enhance access to clean and safe water for thousands of residents,” he said.

The PS said the intake system has an 8,400 cubic meter treatment capacity, thus ensuring a steady supply of purified water.

To facilitate efficient distribution, Omollo, indicated that the plant features elevated steel storage tanks strategically positioned.

“The storage tanks are at Nyambiro (300m³), Yenga (300m³), St. Sylvester Anyiko (500m³), Mandungu (1,000m³) and a concrete ground tank at Got Osimo (1,500m³),” he said. 

The PS said the intake system has an 8,400 cubic meter treatment capacity, thus ensuring a steady supply of purified water.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The system supplies Ugunja Town, Rambula, Sigomere and Madungu, with additional storage at Ligega Primary School, which extends coverage to Sega and Ukwala.

In a dispatch from the PS office, beyond immediate benefits to the community, the plant also serves as a training hub for students from institutions such as Bondo and Rarieda Technical Institutes, Maseno University and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, providing hands-on experience in water treatment management.

In the neighboring Sub County of Alego Usonga, the PS described the ongoing Affordable Housing Project as a game changer in the region’s urban development providing modern and affordable homes for residents.

“This flagship initiative, launched in April 2024, is set to be completed within 18 months, delivering 882 housing units across six high-rise blocks,” he stated.

With a workforce of 230 on-site workers, he said, construction works are progressing efficiently.

Currently, work on four blocks has reached the first-floor slab stage, with formwork actively underway.

He stated that in the remaining two blocks, formwork for ground-floor columns is ongoing, laying the foundation for upward expansion.

The PS said the project is a central pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), and represents a bold vision for urban development, job creation and economic empowerment in Siaya County.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Summons City Hall officials over doctors’ strike as crisis persists

Those summoned include the County Secretary, Health County Executive Committee member, Health Chief Officer, Branch Chairman, Branch Secretary, and Branch Treasurer.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya advocates for enhanced substance control at 68th CND in Vienna

Raso highlighted the need for robust international collaboration to tackle the rising misuse of certain substances and called for further evaluation of specific drugs...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi set to launch Kenya Diaspora Policy 2024

The comprehensive policy outlines several key objectives, including facilitating diaspora savings, investments, remittances, and technology transfer; strengthening partnerships and collaboration with the Kenyan diaspora;...

5 hours ago

World

Njoroge Denounces ‘Fraudulent’ virial letter alleging nominating Individuals for unspecified govt positions

The Clerk pointed out that the letter listed various individuals, including Prof. Makau Mutua, Mukhisa Kituyi, Koki Muli, Muhoho Kenyatta, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna,...

5 hours ago

County News

MPs approve Sh405 billion allocation to counties in 2025/26 Financial Year

The devolved units, according to the BPS, will also receive Sh69.8 Billion as part of county additional allocation as per the Third Schedule to...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Broad-Based Govt Takes Shape as ODM’s Tindi Mwale Elected Chair of National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee

He takes over from nominated MP John Mbadi, who vacated the position in July 2024 following his appointment as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula stresses accountability as MPs slated to elect new House Committees leadership

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula emphasized that committees are the engine of parliamentary work and stated that Members who demonstrate dedication, competence, and accountability...

1 day ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Kenya and India apex Courts forge ties to embrace AI-Driven case management and judicial modernization

Supreme Court Registrar Letizia Wachira revealed that the two delegations, which held talks in Nairobi, also agreed to collaborate on sustainable funding for judicial...

1 day ago