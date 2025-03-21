Trump signs order to dismantle US education department

0 SHARES Share Tweet

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive orderto dismantle the Department of Education, fulfilling a campaign pledge and a long-cherished goal of some conservatives.

Accusing the agency of “breath-taking failures”, the Republican president vowed to return the money it controls to individual states.

“We’re going to shut it down as quickly as possible,” Trump said, although the White House acknowledged that closing the agency outright would require an act of Congress.

The move is already facing legal challenges from those seeking to block the agency’s closure as well as sweeping cuts to its staff announced last week.

Surrounded by children seated at school desks in the White House on Thursday, Trump said “the US spends more money on education by far than any other country”, yet he added that students rank near the bottom of the list.

The White House stated that his administration would move to cut parts of the department that remain within legal boundaries.

The executive order is likely to face legal challenges, like many of the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the size of the federal government.

At the signing ceremony, Trump praised Linda McMahon, whom he appointed to lead the department, and expressed his hope she would be the last secretary of education.

He said he would find “something else” for her to do within the administration.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After Trump signed the order, Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy announced plans to bring legislationaimed at closing the department.

But Republicans hold a slim 53-47 majority in the Senate, and closing a federal department would require 60 votes, making such a goal a longshot.

But even if the department is not formally closed, the Trump administration could decimate its funding and staff as it has done with the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which subsequently stopped many of its programmes and humanitarian work.

The text of the executive order does not include specifics on what actions the administration will take and which programmes might be axed.

It orders McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure” of the department and give authority of such matters to state and local governments.

It also directs her to ensure “the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely”.

Established in 1979, the education department administers student loans and runs programmes that help low-income students.

But Trump has accused it of indoctrinating young people with racial, sexual, and political material.

Most US children attend public schools, which are free and run by local officials. A common misconception is that the federal education department operates US schools and sets curriculum, but that is primarily done by states and local districts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And a relatively small percentage of funding for primary and secondary schools – about 13% – comes from federal funds. Most of the money comes from state and local taxes.

The agency also plays a prominent role in administering and overseeing the federal student loans used by millions of Americans to pay for higher education.

https://emp.bbc.com/emp/SMPj/2.56.9/iframe.htmlWhite House: Students falling behind a ‘national security issue’

Soon after she was sworn in, McMahon sent the department’s 4,400 employees a memo titled “Our Department’s Final Mission”, a possible reference to Trump’s aim to shut the department.

“This is our opportunity to perform one final, unforgettable public service to future generations of students,” she wrote.

“I hope you will join me in ensuring that when our final mission is complete; we will be able to say that we left American education freer, stronger, and with more hope for the future.”

Earlier reports suggested Trump would look to end some of the department’s programmes and send others to different departments, such as the Treasury, something that still may happen but wasn’t made clear in his executive order.

America’s largest teachers’ union recently decried Trump’s plans, saying he “doesn’t care about opportunity for all kids”.

In its statement, the American Federation of Teachers said: “No-one likes bureaucracy, and everyone’s in favour of more efficiency, so let’s find ways to accomplish that.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“But don’t use a ‘war on woke’ to attack the children living in poverty and the children with disabilities.”

For more than 40 years, conservatives have complained about the department and floated ideas to abolish it.

Just two years after it was established by Democratic President Jimmy Carter, his Republican replacement, Ronald Reagan, led calls to undo it.

It is the smallest agency in the president’s cabinet and takes up less than 2% of the total federal budget.

Some of those staff have already been affected by the Trump administration’s sweeping workforce cuts, led by the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

Nearly 2,100 people at the agency are set to be placed on leave from Friday.

Efforts by Doge to slash federal spending and radically restructure – or simply abolish – many government agencies have been overseen by tech billionaire Elon Musk.