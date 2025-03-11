Tobacco farmers in Western protest payment delays by Thika-based firm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUMULA, Kenya, Mar 11 — Tobacco farmers in the Western region have raised concerns over delayed payments amounting to Sh8 million by STANLEAF, a tobacco purchasing company based in Thika, Kiambu County.

The company, which has been working with farmers for the past two years, is accused of failing to pay them on time, leaving them in financial distress.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers at Miyanga Market in Bumula, Bungoma, regional caucas Chairperson Fred Wafula Lubisia, stated that the delayed payments have severely impacted their farming activities and their ability to meet basic needs.

“We don’t understand why STANLEAF has not paid us until now. This has made it difficult for us to maintain our farms, and we are also struggling to meet basic needs,” he remarked.

Additionally, Lubisia called on farmers from Amukura, Dongos, Apokor, Katira, and other neighboring regions to submit their invoices at their office in Miyanga as solid evidence to support their claims against the company.

“I call upon all tobacco farmers from this region to bring their invoices here to Miyanga as airtight proof of our claims. We must get our rightful payments,” he said.

Senate petition

The farmers have urged Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and Bungoma Senator Wakoli Wafula, who is also chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, to take decisive action against STANLEAF to ensure they receive their dues without further delays.

“We urge Senator Omtatah and Agriculture Chairman Wakoli Wafula to intervene so that we can get justice. We cannot continue growing tobacco without payments. This is our livelihood and the way we sustain our families,” said Edwin Oprong, a farmer from Apokor.

STANLEAF has yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations, while the farmers insist they will not back down until they receive their payments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, BAT Kenya continues to partner with over 5,000 tobacco farmers in the production of high-quality leaf, primarily in the counties of Busia, Migori, Bungoma, and Meru.

As a key stakeholder in Kenya’s tobacco industry, BAT Kenya implements innovative and sustainable farming technologies, techniques, and global best practices, which are rolled out to farmers as part of comprehensive agricultural support packages to ensure the integrity of tobacco leaf production.