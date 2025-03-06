Titanic Dam closed indefinitely after drowning of 2 university students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – The Park and chill recreational area around Titanic Dam in Juja has been closed indefinitely following the drowning of two university students four days ago.

All activities within the vicinity have also been banned in the wake of the tragedy.

The Juja security team, led by Assistant County Commissioner Mwangi wa Mwangi, announced that police officers will be stationed around the dam to enforce the ban and ensure that no activities take place.

The area had previously seen a surge in visitors, with people parking their cars near the dam, consuming alcohol, and engaging in risky activities like swimming.

On some occasions, music concerts were also held in the parking areas, drawing large crowds who were unaware of the potential dangers associated with swimming in the dam.

In response to the safety concerns, local hoteliers have been instructed to hire professional divers to safeguard customers, especially those enjoying boat rides on the dam.

A police report revealed that Titanic Dam has claimed the lives of four individuals in 2025 alone, including a highly trained GSU officer attached to the Recce squad.

The authorities are urging the public to remain cautious and avoid engaging in any activities around the dam until further notice.