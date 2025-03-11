Thika Superhighway muggings mars President Ruto’s tour of Mathare and Ruaraka

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – The aftermath of President William Ruto’s tour of Ruaraka and Mathare constituencies on Tuesday has faced criticism following reports of broad daylight muggings and robberies at various locations along the Thika Superhighway.

In video footage and photos circulating online, a group of youths were seen harassing members of the public by snatching valuables from both personal and public service vehicles.

Witnesses along Mlango Kubwa and Survey reported spotting youths vandalizing vehicles and stealing mobile phones and other valuables from passers-by who were going about their daily business.

President Ruto is currently on a five-day extensive tour of the city, where he is inspecting and launching several projects aimed at improving Nairobi’s infrastructure and creating job opportunities for the youth.

The Head of State kicked off his tour on Monday, with events in Kamukunji and Madaraka Constituencies where he announced plans to construct a 60-kilometre sewer line at a 50 billion Shillings.

He also announced the State will create 40,000 jobs up from the current 22,000 working under the Climate Works Mtaani Initiative and 50,000 affordable houses in the reclaimed areas.