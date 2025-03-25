The Next Superpower Isn’t a Country—It’s Africa’s Youth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Africa, the cradle of humanity, is once again shaping the future—this time, as the cradle of skills. The continent is home to the youngest population in the world, a demographic trend that stands in stark contrast to the aging and shrinking workforces in regions such as Europe, North America, and parts of Asia. By 2050, Africa’s workforce could be one of the most powerful economic forces globally, bridging labour gaps in ageing economies.

However, to maximise this advantage, Africa must urgently invest in education, skills development, and strategic workforce planning to ensure its talent is valued globally. This must happen in a world where innovation is accelerating, redefining industries and economies, yet disruption—both technological and political—threatens stability. Without coordinated efforts, the continent risks missing out on a defining era—one that could determine whether its young workforce thrives or remains underutilised in a world that desperately needs its talent.

The Future of Jobs Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) highlights the shifting nature of work, emphasising the rising demand for skills in technology, engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and project management—all areas where Africa’s young workforce can excel if equipped with the right skills.

One of Africa’s greatest challenges is not just unemployment but a skills mismatch—where graduates enter the job market with qualifications that no longer align with industry needs. By the time universities award degrees, three to four years have passed—long enough for industries to evolve, technologies to advance, and employer demands to shift. As a result, many graduates find themselves lacking the latest skills, not because their education was inadequate, but because the world moved forward faster than their curriculum.

To address this, higher education must evolve. Universities must expand beyond traditional degrees to include industry-aligned training, professional certifications, and skills-based learning that prepare students for the real world. This presents a unique opportunity for universities to enhance their relevance by partnering with organisations to offer globally recognised certifications to students before they graduate.

Certifications are not “one and done” but are designed to adapt and evolve alongside industry changes. This ensures that certified professionals remain current, competitive, and aligned with the latest developments in their fields.

Across Africa, universities have embraced this approach. Several institutions in Kenya, Ghana, and Rwanda serve as Authorised Training Partners (ATP), ensuring that students gain globally recognised project management skills that align with industry needs. The University of Johannesburg is one of the early pioneers in this space, serving as an ATP offering specialised training for candidates pursuing PMI’s Construction Professional (PMI-CP) certification. This model not only equips graduates with industry-relevant expertise but also strengthens their employability in high-demand sectors.

However, for this transformation to be truly impactful, it must extend beyond individual institutions. To equip Africa’s workforce with future-ready skills at scale, certifications must be embedded into national education policies as a formal pathway to professional competence. As part of this effort, governments should require that certain public projects, particularly in infrastructure, technology, and energy, be managed by certified professionals. By making certifications a standard for procurement, governments can improve project outcomes, create demand for skilled professionals, and align public sector projects with global best practices. This policy shift will not only enhance efficiency but also ensure that Africa’s workforce is globally competitive and prepared for high-stakes, high-impact projects.

Another effective approach is for governments to subsidise or incentivise certification programmes, making them more accessible, particularly in high-demand fields such as AI, cybersecurity, renewable energy, project management, and advanced manufacturing. Beyond boosting national productivity, this approach strengthens the country’s skills pipeline, creating a workforce equipped for high-growth industries. A deeper talent pool not only meets immediate labour demands but also positions the economy for sustained growth and global competitiveness.

Africa now needs action. Governments, universities, and businesses must break old models, invest in skills, and build a workforce that not only participates in but also defines the future.

With strategic investments in skills development, education reform, and policy integration, the continent can transform its youth dividend into a global competitive advantage.

The challenge is clear, but so is the opportunity.

By George Asamani, Managing Director, Project Management Institute, Sub-Saharan Africa