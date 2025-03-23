Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

The Devil Can Be Angry, But We’ll Build Churches – Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 23 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the construction of churches across Kenya, dismissing criticism from opponents.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Jericho in Makadara, Ruto emphasized that his dedication to building places of worship aligns with his broader vision for national development, which includes initiatives like affordable housing and classroom construction.

“This is the will of God.The Devil and his people can get angry if they want to, but we shall build the church,”Ruto stated.

The President also announced his personal involvement in the completion of the AIC Jericho church, expressing his intention to join the construction committee.

He expressed that ongoing construction projects, including those at State House, reflect his administration’s commitment to development under the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

Ruto’s remarks come amid controversy surrounding his recent pledge of KSh 20 million towards the construction of Jesus Winner Ministry church in Roysambu.

The donation sparked mixed reactions, with some critics questioning its source. A group of youths even threatened to occupy the church in protest, demanding the money be returned.

Following the announcement of the donation, a segment of Kenyan youths, particularly from the Gen Z demographic, organized protests under the hashtag #OccupyJesusWinner.

They expressed concerns over the allocation of substantial funds to religious institutions while critical issues like the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) remained unaddressed.

heavy police presence was observed at the Jesus Winner Ministry church to preempt any disruptions. Despite these measures, clashes ensued, leading to several arrests as protesters blocked roads and set bonfires near the Roysambu interchange.

The donation has also reignited discussions about the relationship between the state and religious institutions.

The Anglican Church of Kenya has taken a firm stance by barring political leaders from addressing congregations during services and prohibiting the public declaration of donation

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit emphasized the need to keep the sanctity of worship free from political influence, stating that political leaders would no longer be given speaking opportunities during church services.

President Ruto defended his donation, framing it as an effort to combat moral decay in the country. He emphasized the importance of aligning with religious institutions to address societal issues and dismissed detractors who questioned his contributions to the church.

