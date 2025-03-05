Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Teen killed in Majengo police operation was a suspected bhang peddler: NPS

Police ​Spokesperson Michael Nyagah explained that 17-year old Ibrahim Ramadhan Chege was being pursued by undercover officers on Monday evening when he was fatally shot during a confrontation between the police and local youth.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 – ​The National Police Service says a teenager who died from a gunshot wound following a police operation in the Majengo area of Nairobi was a suspected bhang peddler​.

Police ​Spokesperson Michael Nyagah explained that 17-year old Ibrahim Ramadhan Chege was being pursued by undercover officers on Monday evening when he was fatally shot during a confrontation between the police and local youth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The incident began when two plainclothes officers in Majengo’s Gorofani area attempted to arrest a young man believed to be carrying a bag of cannabis,” Nyagah said.

However, their efforts were met with resistance as a group of youths intervened, attacking the officers with stones and crude weapons.

“The two officers were injured as a result of being pelted with stones and crude weapons. They shot in the air as they tried to free themselves,” Nyagah added.

“A young man was shot in the melee and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound,” the police spokesperson stated.

According to a statement released by Nyagah, the boy succumbed to his injuries around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday while receiving treatment for the wounds he had sustained.

His death sparked violent protests in the area, with angry youth barricading roads in Shauri Moyo and Majengo.

Authorities confirmed that three makeshift houses belonging to Kamukunji Administration Police officers were torched during the protests, along with a government vehicle assigned to the Shauri Moyo Police Station.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a separate incident, police discovered the body of another individual with a stab wound in a dark alley in Shauri Moyo on Tuesday morning.

While the situation in the area remains tense, police say calm has largely been restored.

Investigations into both deaths and the destruction of property are ongoing.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi says no legal basis to pay councilors’ gratuity

Mbadi however stated that eligible individuals will be incorporated into the Inua Jamii social protection program. 

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s border security boosted with new IOM-donated patrol vehicles

The vehicles handed over to the Border Management Secretariat, are expected to enhance coordination, mobility, surveillance, and rapid response capabilities along the country’s borders.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt training activist youths who get employment abroad to conform to host country’s systems

CS Mutua emphasized the need for Kenyans to balance their democratic spirit with the realities of foreign countries.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto receives credentials of 5 newly appointed envoys

President Ruto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations and expanding areas of cooperation with the new envoys. 

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protestors in Majengo set police houses, vehicles ablaze after fatal shooting of 17yr-old boy

The demonstrators also burnt two police vehicles in the chaos and blocked roads in the area as the chanted ‘Allah Akbar’ slogans.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto dismisses Auditor General’s report on Sh100bn expenditure on SHA

Ruto defended the SHA system, emphasizing that the government had implemented it to curb fraudulent claims that had plagued the now-defunct National Health Insurance...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Koskei to lead Sakaja-Wandayi talks as Kenya Power mulls 30% Electricity Price hike to pay county wayleaves charges

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security on March 3, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja revealed that, in an effort to...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Auditor General Exposes Sh104B SHA Scandal, Urges Parliament to Act

Appearing before the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Gathungu made it clear that she had fulfilled her constitutional duty by exposing flaws in the tender...

8 hours ago