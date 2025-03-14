Techno Launches The New Camron 40 Series MWC 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BARCELONA, Spain, Mar 14 – TECNO has unveiled a lineup of cutting-edge devices at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, headlined by the Camon 40 Series, a smartphone that pushes AI-powered photography to new heights.

With a focus on intelligent imaging, ultra-thin engineering, and futuristic design, TECNO is positioning itself as a serious player in the global smartphone market, moving beyond its stronghold in emerging economies.

The Camon 40 Series introduces Universal Tone technology, a breakthrough designed to ensure precise skin tone representation in diverse lighting conditions.

Coupled with AI-powered enhancements, TECNO promises professional-grade photography that is more accessible to everyday users.

Locally, TECNO Kenya has opened pre-orders for the Camon 40 Series, with early buyers receiving TECNO Earbuds 3 and a KES 2,000 cashback.

The pre-order is available at TECNO Exclusive Stores, TECNO Branded Stores, Jumia, Masoko, and Safaricom Shops, according to TECNO Kenya’s Retail Manager, Brian Otieno.

Among the standout reveals at MWC was the TECNO Spark Slim, an ultra-thin smartphone measuring just 5.75mm while packing a 5200mAh battery—a significant engineering feat in balancing design and endurance.

Also making its physical debut was the TECNO PHANTOM Ultimate 2, a tri-fold smartphone that transforms from a compact device into a tablet-sized screen, further pushing the boundaries of foldable technology.

TECNO is also experimenting with Starry Optical Fiber technology, a feature that integrates mini-LED lighting into smartphone battery covers to create a mesmerizing “starry effect”.

This fusion of aesthetics and technology reflects the brand’s push toward standout smartphone designs.

In addition to its mobile innovations, TECNO launched the MegaBook S14, one of the world’s lightest 14-inch OLED laptops, designed for professionals who demand both portability and power.

Since 2023, TECNO has aggressively expanded its portfolio, introducing AI-driven features, bold designs, and market-disrupting technology.

While traditionally known for targeting emerging markets, the brand’s latest lineup suggests a growing ambition to compete in the global premium smartphone space.

With the Camon 40 Series now up for pre-order in Kenya, TECNO is betting on AI and photography innovations to win over consumers in an increasingly competitive market.