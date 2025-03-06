Tears, Tributes as Family, Friends Honour Chebukati Ahead of Burial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya March 6 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati was honoured in a solemn and emotional memorial service at CITAM Karen on Wednesday, where family, friends, and national leaders paid glowing tributes to his legacy of integrity and service.

From the moment his family arrived at the church, carrying his portrait in a solemn procession, it was evident that the late Chebukati had left an indelible mark on those who knew him. His children, Jonathan, Emmanuel, and Rachel, stood at the front, leading the mourners as his casket was carried into the sanctuary.

His son Emmanuel, reading the eulogy, painted a picture of a loving father whose principles guided their family. “Dad was a man of discipline and order, but he always made time for us. Whether it was playing golf or offering life advice, he instilled in us the values of hard work and resilience,” he said.

Rachel recalled his unwavering support in her academic and personal pursuits. “Before every major school event, he would remind me to stay confident and do my best. He believed in excellence and expected nothing less,” she shared, her voice breaking with emotion.

His father, John Wafula Chebukati, spoke of the deep pain of outliving his son, describing him as the pillar of their family. “Chebukati was not just a son to me; he was a leader, a peacemaker, and a source of wisdom. His departure leaves a void that can never be filled,” he said.

His brothers, Andrew Wafula and Daniel Chebukati, described him as a man of unwavering principles. “Even as a child, he always stood for the truth, no matter the consequences,” Andrew recalled.

Justice Daniel Musinga, speaking on behalf of the Judiciary, described Chebukati as a man whose leadership left an indelible impact on Kenya’s electoral system. “He upheld the rule of law even in the face of immense pressure. His tenure at the IEBC will be remembered for his commitment to transparency and justice,” Musinga said.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai reflected on their professional interactions. “Wafula Chebukati was a man of quiet strength and deep conviction. He never wavered in his pursuit of what was right, even when it came at great personal cost,” he said.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo honoured him with a poem that captured his courage and resilience. “A man who stood firm, unshaken by storms, whose principles were his compass,” she recited.

Representatives from the IEBC, both past and present, also paid their respects.

IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera, who served alongside Chebukati, recalled his steady leadership. “He was a man who believed in the independence of the Commission and worked tirelessly to uphold its credibility,” she said.

Former IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan described him as a mentor and visionary. “He guided the team through one of the most challenging elections in Kenya’s history with calm and determination,” he noted.

Abdi Guliye, a former IEBC commissioner, recalled their difficult moments during the 2022 General Election. “He never bowed to pressure, never compromised his principles. His name will forever be synonymous with electoral integrity,” he said.

Family spokesperson Eric Nyongesa disclosed that Chebukati was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2023, just a few months after leaving office. “He fought bravely, with the same resilience he showed throughout his life. He never let his illness define him,” Nyongesa said.

His diagnosis had remained private until the family chose to share it, offering a glimpse into the silent struggle he endured in his final months.

His longtime friends from the golfing community reminisced about his passion for the sport. “He never missed a weekend on the golf course, always dressed in the latest gear, and playing with precision,” one friend shared.

Former colleagues described him as a humble yet firm leader. “He was a boss who led by example, never asking anyone to do what he himself wouldn’t,” said a former IEBC staff member.

Chebukati will be laid to rest on March 8 at his Kitale farm, with another funeral service planned for Friday in his rural home.

Religious leaders led prayers for the family, emphasizing the legacy of faith Chebukati embodied. “He walked with integrity, and we believe he has found peace in the Lord,” one pastor said.