Sudan’s Junta commends Gulf States for rejecting RSF’s establishment of parallel govt in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Sudan’s ruling military junta has lauded Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and Qatar for rejecting the recent establishment of a parallel government by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nairobi.

In a statement, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also acknowledged the support of African members of the UN Security Council—Algeria, Somalia, and Sierra Leone—along with Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guyana, and Türkiye.

The ministry accused Nairobi of adopting an “irresponsible stance” by supporting the RSF, which it labeled a “genocidal militia.”

“These clear positions affirm that the Kenyan presidency’s reckless decision to embrace the RSF and attempt to legitimize its unprecedented atrocities is isolated both externally and internally,” the statement read.

The diplomatic standoff follows the RSF’s February 23 agreement with 23 allied groups, including the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, to form a parallel government in RSF-controlled territories.

This move has heightened tensions between Kenya and Sudan’s military leadership under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The Sudanese military which governs form Port Sudan has gone further to label Kenya a “rogue state,” accusing it of violating international norms by engaging with the RSF.

The Sudanese government has renewed its call for global condemnation of what it describes as a “grave threat to regional peace and security.”

It urged the international community, regional organizations, and particularly the African Union, to take a firm stance against actions undermining Sudan’s stability and violating international law.

On February 28, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry stated its opposition to any “illegitimate steps or measures taken outside the framework of Sudan’s official institutions that may affect its unity and do not reflect the will of its people, including the call to form a parallel government.”

Riyadh reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, urging all parties to prioritize national interests over factional disputes to prevent division and chaos.

Qatar similarly expressed “full support for the unity, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the sisterly Republic of Sudan.”

Doha rejected any “interference in Sudan’s internal affairs” and called on all factions to prioritize national unity and avoid fragmentation.

Kenya, however, has defended hosting the RSF meeting, describing it as a nonpartisan platform for dialogue and rejecting accusations of taking sides in the Sudanese conflict.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized Kenya’s commitment to facilitating peaceful resolutions to regional conflicts while accusing Sudan’s military of undermining democratic progress.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi emphasized Kenya’s dedication to regional peace and stability while dismissing claims of bias in hosting Sudanese civilian and RSF representatives.

He also noted that Sudanese groups have previously sought mediation in neighboring countries, arguing that Nairobi is merely providing a platform for dialogue, as other regional states have done in the past.

“We note that this is not the first-time groups in Sudan have sought solutions to their crisis by leveraging the good offices of neighboring countries,” Mudavadi stated.

“Indeed, in January 2024, parties and stakeholders to the Sudanese conflict met in a neighboring country to chart a way forward on inclusive dialogue and the return to civilian rule.”