Sudan’s army chief pledges full victory over paramilitary forces, rejects negotiations

KHARTOUM, (Xinhua) — Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council and commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), over the weekend vowed to secure a full victory over the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), ruling out any negotiations as the military consolidates recent territorial gains.

“I renew the armed forces’ pledge to the people that there will be no retreat from defeating and crushing the militia,” Al-Burhan said in a televised address, adding that there will be “no negotiation or compromise with the RSF.”

In a significant blow to the RSF, the army announced on March 21 that it had seized the presidential palace and key government buildings in central Khartoum.

Five days later, The Sudanese Armed Force claimed control of Khartoum International Airport, which had been held by the RSF since April 2023.

Military officials stated this week that the army now controls all of Khartoum locality, one of three administrative divisions in the capital region.

The nearly two-year conflict between the SAF and the RSF has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, displaced over 15 million people, and pushed Sudan to the brink of famine, according to United Nations reports.

With the country’s healthcare system collapsing, casualty figures remain difficult to verify.

Efforts to mediate a ceasefire have stalled, with both sides facing accusations of violating human rights and obstructing humanitarian aid.

