Sudan shuts borders to Kenyan goods in escalating RSF dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Sudan’s Ministry of Trade and Supply has immediately suspended all imports from Kenya, citing national security concerns.

In a directive issued on March 11, 2025, Sudan’s Acting Minister for Trade and Supply, Omar Ahmed Mohamed Ali, said the decision follows a recommendation by Sudan’s Sovereign Council.

The import ban applies to all Kenyan products entering Sudan through ports, airports, and border crossings and will remain in effect until further notice.

Authorities have been instructed to enforce the directive immediately.

“In accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. 129 of 2024 and Cabinet Resolution No. 104 of 2021, and based on recommendations from the Sovereign Council committee tasked with addressing Kenya’s involvement with the RSF and its allies, I hereby order the suspension of all imports from Kenya through all ports, border crossings, and airports effective immediately until further notice,” the statement read.

The Sudanese government accused Kenya of hosting Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia leaders and facilitating their meetings and activities.

In mid-February 2025, Kenya hosted a meeting in Nairobi where RSF and allied groups signed a charter to establish a parallel government, termed the “Government of Peace and Unity.”

The move was condemned by Sudan’s internationally recognized government, which accused Kenya of violating its sovereignty and recalled its ambassador in protest.

Kenya has previously been involved in peace efforts to resolve the Sudan conflict.

However, tensions escalated after Sudan’s military leaders accused Kenya of siding with RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti).

The RSF, a powerful paramilitary group, has been engaged in a brutal conflict with Sudan’s army since April 2023, contributing to a severe humanitarian crisis.