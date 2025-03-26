Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Stephen Munyakho set to return home after Muslim World League cleared $1Million fine in Saudi Arabia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya – March 26 – Ruling UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar has announced that Stephen Munyakho, the Kenyan who was on death row in Saudi Arabia, is set to return home after the Muslim World League intervened and paid a $1 million settlement.

He made the revelation at State House, Nairobi, where President William Ruto had hosted Muslims for Iftar and prayers on Tuesday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Last year, we brought the Secretary General of the Muslim World League to State House, and the President made a passionate request regarding a Kenyan who was facing death by beheading for murder. The Saudi Arabian ambassador to Kenya and Kenya’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia have confirmed that the request has been honored. The $1 million has been paid, and the Kenyan will return home safe,” Omar said.

Fifty-year-old Munyakho was due to be executed in May of last year for the murder of a Yemeni man in 2011.

The case came to national attention after his 73-year-old mother, Dorothy Kweyu, led a long and desperate campaign to save her son from execution in Saudi Arabia.

Munyakho went to work in Saudi Arabia in his early 20s and, 13 years ago, was employed as a warehouse manager at a Red Sea tourist resort.

According to Kweyu, her son got into a dispute with a colleague, who she said stabbed him with a letter opener. Munyakho retaliated by grabbing the letter opener and attacking his colleague, which led to the colleague’s death.

An appeal in 2014 resulted in a change to the sentence.

However, the family of the deceased was persuaded by a Kenyan delegation in Saudi Arabia to accept the diya offer, a form of blood money compensation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Under Islamic law, diya compensates the victim or their family. It can be paid for various crimes, including murder, injury, and property damage.

Diya can lead to a reduction in the sentence or, in certain cases, a pardon. It is currently practiced in about 20 countries in the Middle East and Africa, including Sudan and northern Nigeria.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi fires back at Ruto, defends record on Waqf law

His response on Wednesday followed Ruto’s remarks during an Iftar dinner at State House on Tuesday, where he described the former AG as “fairly...

3 hours ago

Top stories

CBK Warns Banks Against High Lending Rates, Threatens Heavy Penalties

Those found to be maintaining excessive lending rates despite lower costs of funds will face severe penalties, including fines amounting to three times their...

19 hours ago

County News

Nyeri County named the Global Scouting City of the world

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Lord Baden Powell Gardens, where the declaration elevating Nyeri to global scouting city status was...

1 day ago

Capital Health

Study uncovers hazardous chemicals in children’s plastic toys

The analysis, conducted at the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague, revealed widespread contamination with dangerous additives.

1 day ago

Headlines

Wetang’ula argues for political coalition fluidity amid Appellate Court ruling on National Assembly Majority

Wetang'ula's legal team, led by Milimo Kitinda, emphasized that the High Court ruling had created a leadership vacuum, which the Speaker had a constitutional...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo champions for financial independence for East Ugenya Widows

UGENYA, Kenya, Mar 25 – Women from Masasia Widows Support Group in Ugenya East Ward, Siaya County have a reason to smile after Interior...

1 day ago

DIPLOMACY

EAC-SADC Summit expands Eastern DRC mediation panel following Angola’s Exit

The new panel includes former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde and Catherine Samba-Panza from the Central African Republic, alongside former Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Olusegun...

1 day ago

BOTTOM-UP

Kahiga and Muturi no-show as Ruto meets Mt. Kenya Leaders ahead of hyped development tour

In a statement released after the meeting held at State House, Nairobi, Ruto explained that the discussions centered on accelerating Kenya Kwanza’s development agenda...

2 days ago