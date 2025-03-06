Speaker Wetang’ula seeks China’s support in digitizing legislative processes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has encouraged the new China Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan to support Parliament’s push to introduce technology to facilitate effective oversight of legislative processes.

Speaking during a courtesy visit, Wetangula who doubles up as the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) Chairman acknowledged China’s pivotal role in Kenya’s development, particularly in infrastructure and technology transfer saying Parliament should not be left behind.

“We must strengthen the parliamentary friendship group between the Central People’s Congress and our Parliament,” Wetang’ula said.

“This partnership can facilitate collaboration in areas such as legislative training, technological improvements, and digital transformation and facilitate our quest to have a paperless parliament.”

The Speaker stated that the technological support would go a long way in improving efficiency, record-keeping, and enhancing public engagement thereby ensuring Parliament effectively carries out its duties.

“Digitization of parliamentary processes is one area where we can work closely. Public engagement and record-keeping can greatly benefit from enhanced technology,” he stressed.

A key highlight of the discussions was the proposal to enhance inter-parliamentary ties between Kenya and China.

Speaker Wetang’ula called for a stronger Kenya-China Parliamentary Friendship Group, which would facilitate legislative exchanges, policy dialogues, and capacity-building programs.

The discussions also touched on expanding educational and cultural exchanges, with Speaker Wetang’ula urging China to increase scholarship opportunities for Kenyan students.

He emphasized the need to strengthen Mandarin language programs in Kenyan institutions to prepare youth for opportunities in Chinese enterprises.

“The expansion of Confucius Institutes and Mandarin language training will equip our young people with skills needed in today’s global economy, especially as Chinese companies continue to expand their presence in Africa,” he stated.

Currently, Kenya hosts four Confucius Institutes, one of them opened by Speaker Wetang’ula when he served as Foreign Minister. The institutes have played a key role in fostering cross-cultural learning and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

“China values its partnership with Kenya and remains dedicated to supporting key development initiatives in infrastructure, trade, and education,” she said.

Ambassador Haiyan expressed appreciation for the warm reception and reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening its relationship with Kenya.

During the discussions, Speaker Wetang’ula lauded China’s contributions to Kenya’s economic growth, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has significantly enhanced infrastructure, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and major road projects.

“China has been a reliable development partner, supporting Kenya’s transformation through key infrastructure projects. We look forward to deepening this collaboration and ensuring sustained growth,” Wetang’ula further stated.

Kenya and China continue to strengthen their strategic partnership, the discussions set the stage for enhanced trade cooperation, technological advancements, and diplomatic engagement, reinforcing the long-standing ties between Nairobi and Beijing.