Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

South Korea court reinstates PM as acting leader

Han took over as acting leader last December when President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended from duties and impeached by parliament after he attempted to declare martial law.

Published

South Korea’s constitutional court has dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as the country’s acting president.

Han took over as acting leader last December when President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended from duties and impeached by parliament after he attempted to declare martial law.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, Han only lasted two weeks in power before lawmakers voted to impeach him as well. Since then, South Korea has been led by deputy prime minister Choi Sang-mok.

South Korea has been roiled by political chaos since Yoon’s botched attempt to impose martial law.

Shortly after assuming the role of acting president, Han blocked the appointment of new judges to the constitutional court – something the opposition hoped would improve the odds of Yoon getting impeached.

As a result, they voted to impeach Han.

But on Monday, the judges ruled seven to one to strike down the impeachment.

“I thank the Constitutional Court for its wise decision,” Han said after the ruling was announced. “I will work to bring the government to order.”

South Korea remains on tenterhooks for another upcoming decision by the same court – on the impeachment of President Yoon.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Yoon was impeached by parliament and suspended from his duties on 14 December- but this impeachment will only be made permanent if passed by the Constitutional Court. If the court overturns the impeachment, Yoon will return to his duties immediately.

Yoon’s court date has not yet been set for the verdict, but in recent weeks Seoul has seen swelling protests from Yoon’s supporters and opponents, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets of the nation’s capital last weekend.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Fifteen hurt after SK fighter jets drop bombs by accident

South Korea's Air Force said that it was investigating the incident and apologised for the damage, adding it would provide compensation to those affected.

March 6, 2025

World

179 people including 4 crew members killed in South Korea plane crash

The plane, which was returning from Bangkok, in Thailand, was carrying 181 people - 179 of whom have died, while two crew members were...

December 29, 2024

Top stories

85 people killed as plane crashes into an airport wall in South Korea

The aircraft came off the runway and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in the south west of the country, the Yonhap...

December 29, 2024

Politics

South Korean MPs impeach Acting President for slowing President’s removal

Lawmakers from Yoon and Han's ruling People Power Party (PPP) protested after National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik announced that only 151 votes would be...

December 27, 2024

CHINA DAILY

22 die in S. Korea plant fire: China Daily

The blaze ripped through a factory run by primary battery manufacturer Aricell in Hwaseong, an industrial cluster southwest of the capital Seoul. It was...

June 25, 2024

World

South Koreans to stop eating dog meat from 2027 after new law

Dog meat has fallen out of favour with diners over the past few decades but young people especially shun it.

January 9, 2024

CHINA DAILY

China, Japan should push forward ties along right track of sound development: Wang Yi — China Daily

Noting that China and Japan are neighbors that can not move away, Wang said peaceful coexistence, lasting friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation and common...

November 26, 2023

Top stories

N. Korea launches missiles as US, S. Korea kick off major drills

Nuclear-armed Pyongyang said the test verified its "nuclear war deterrence means in different spaces" as it slammed the drills -- known as Freedom Shield...

March 13, 2023