Cuban-American lawmaker Senator Marco Rubio summoned State Department officials for an update on the probe into the mystery "attacks" on US diplomats in Cuba

DIPLOMACY

South African ambassador ‘no longer welcome’ in US, Rubio says

In a post on X, Rubio accused Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool of hating America and President Donald Trump.

Published

BBC- The US is expelling South Africa’s ambassador to Washington, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying he is “no longer welcome in our great country”.

He described him as a “race-baiting politician”, adding “we have nothing to discuss with him”.

The rare move marks the latest development in rising tensions between the two countries.

The BBC has contacted the South African embassy in Washington DC for comment.

In his post on Friday, Rubio linked to an article from the right-wing outlet Breitbart that quoted some of Rasool’s recent remarks made during an online lecture about the Trump administration.

“What Donald Trump is launching is an assault on incumbency, those who are in power, by mobilising a supremacism against the incumbency, at home… and abroad,” Rasool said at the event.

He added that the Maga movement was a response “to very clear data that shows great demographic shifts in the USA in which the voting electorate… is projected to become 48 percent white”.

In response, Rubio called Rasool “PERSONA NON GRATA,” referencing the Latin phrase for “unwelcome person”.

The post from Rubio came as he departed Canada from a meeting with foreign ministers.

Ties between the US and South Africa have been deteriorating since Trump took office.

The US President signed an Executive Order last month that freezes assistance to South Africa.

The order references “egregious actions” by South Africa and cites “unjust racial discrimination” against white Afrikaners – those who descended from Dutch settlers.

The order also references a new law, the Expropriation Act, that the order claims targets Afrikaners by allowing the government to take away private land.

