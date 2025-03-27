Connect with us

DIPLOMACY

Serbia vows diplomatic response to Kenya’s recognition of Kosovo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 27 – The Serbian government has strongly condemned Kenya’s decision to recognize Kosovo as an independent state, calling it a violation of international law and a breach of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Belgrade criticized Kenya for disregarding the UN Charter and undermining efforts toward regional stability and dialogue.

Belgrade described the move as “regrettable,” warning that the decision could harm its traditionally strong relations with Nairobi, which have been built over decades.

“This move sets a regrettable precedent in the traditionally friendly relations between Serbia and Kenya—relations that have been built over decades on the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, including within the Non-Aligned Movement,” Belgrade warned.

Serbia dismissed any justification based on the 2010 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), arguing that it does not legitimize Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence.

The Serbian government also pointed out that 28 countries have withdrawn or suspended their recognition of Kosovo’s independence in recent years, emphasizing that the majority of the international community remains supportive of Serbia’s territorial claims.

Despite Kenya’s decision, Serbia vowed to intensify diplomatic efforts to counter Kosovo’s recognition and defend its sovereignty through all available legal channels.

“The Republic of Serbia will take all necessary diplomatic and political measures in response to this unacceptable and unfriendly act,” the Serbian government stated.

Contested indipendence delaration

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but its statehood remains contested, with Serbia and key international players, including Russia and China, opposing its recognition.

On Wednesday, Kenya officially recognized the Republic of Kosovo as an independent state, paving the way for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The recognition was announced in a proclamation signed by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

In the proclamation, Kenya acknowledged Kosovo’s right to self-determination, noting that the nation declared independence on February 17, 2008, and has since been recognized by more than half of the United Nations (UN) member states.

The decision also takes into account the 2010 advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which affirmed that Kosovo’s declaration of independence did not violate international law.

“Cognizant that the International Court of Justice, in its advisory opinion on the question of the accordance with international law of the unilateral declaration of independence in respect of Kosovo, delivered on 22nd July 2010, concluded that the declaration of independence of Kosovo, adopted on 17th February 2008, did not violate international law,” Ruto said in part.

Furthermore, the UN General Assembly’s resolution of September 9, 2010, which acknowledged the ICJ’s ruling, played a role in shaping Kenya’s stance.

Kenya also recognized the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, emphasizing its commitment to international law, respect for territorial integrity, and friendly relations among states.

While reaffirming its strong ties with Serbia, Kenya expressed appreciation for the evolving diplomatic landscape between the two nations.

The recognition extends beyond diplomacy, with Kenya confirming that it will reciprocally recognize Kosovo’s travel documents and collaborate in various sectors of mutual interest.

Kosovo has been seeking wider international recognition since its independence in 2008.

