Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Africa

Senator Sifuna Among African Leaders Denied Entry into Angola

Among those affected were a First Vice President from Tanzania, a former President of Botswana, a former Prime Minister of Lesotho, and delegates from Kenya, Sudan, South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, Germany, the USA, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Mozambique.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 — Kenya’s Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna was among a group of senior political leaders from across Africa denied entry into Angola on Thursday, despite being invited by the country’s main opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA).

The delegation, which included Tanzania’s opposition figure Tundu Lissu and other prominent politicians, had traveled to Luanda for a two-day meeting but was blocked by Angolan immigration authorities upon arrival.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“UNITA President Adalberto Costa invited us to Angola. The government has denied us entry!” Sifuna stated.

Lissu, a senior leader of Tanzania’s opposition party CHADEMA, condemned the move, calling it unacceptable. “Angolan immigration authorities are holding up and denying entry to me and over twenty senior leaders from across southern Africa,” he said.

Among those affected were a First Vice President from Tanzania, a former President of Botswana, a former Prime Minister of Lesotho, and delegates from Kenya, Sudan, South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, Germany, the USA, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Mozambique.

Lissu recalled Tanzania’s historical support for Angola’s independence struggle and its role in fighting apartheid forces in Southern Angola in the 1970s and 1980s. “Tanzania hosted Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto and his MPLA fighters in their early years of struggle. As SADC members, Tanzanians don’t need visas to enter Angola,” he said, calling the incident “totally unacceptable.”

A formal request for border visas had been submitted to Angolan authorities ahead of the visit, with UNITA’s Office Director Lucas Tomas Kanutula assuring officials that the party would take full responsibility for the delegation’s stay.

Despite this assurance, the group was turned away. The Angolan government has yet to provide an official explanation for the denial.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt seeks additional Sh2.5bn for Haiti peacekeeping mission

The Liaison Committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei has endorsed the allocation, which falls within the broader Sh23 billion increase designated for...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to issue ID Cards to Prisoners, students to boost SHA access

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The government is set to issue ID Cards to prisoners, border counties, students to boost health insurance access to...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders govt to pay Sh39mn for unlawful KICC contract termination

Justice Lawrence Mugambi granted a 28-day stay on the decision to allow the government time to review and file an appeal.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Mtaniua na majina – President Ruto

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

All Kenyans to receive ID Cards free of charge, Presient Ruto announces

Speaking during the fourth day of his Nairobi tour, the head of state warned that there should not be any form of discrimination in...

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPSC promotes 738 police officers across various ranks

The decision followed recommendations from Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, and the National Police Service.

9 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Two major projects in Siaya to uplift status of locals

Ps Omollo said once the last mile connections are completed, the number will increase to over 20,000.

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Summons City Hall officials over doctors’ strike as crisis persists

Those summoned include the County Secretary, Health County Executive Committee member, Health Chief Officer, Branch Chairman, Branch Secretary, and Branch Treasurer.

11 hours ago