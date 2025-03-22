Connect with us

Senator Methu Alleges Foul Play in Controversial Fertilizer Distribution by NCPB

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Nyandarua Senator John Methu has raised alarm over alleged irregularities and potential favoritism in the distribution of subsidized fertilizer by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), pointing to glaring disparities that have disadvantaged key agricultural counties in central of Kenya.

On the floor of the house, Senator Methu accused the NCPB and the Ministry of Agriculture of engaging in an opaque and seemingly skewed distribution process that has left several counties under-supplied, despite their significant contribution to national food production.

According to the data presented by the senator, Uasin Gishu County received 413,103 bags of fertilizer representing nearly 21% of the national allocation while other counties, including Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Meru, Nyeri, Murang’a, and Tharaka Nithi, were allocated significantly lower quantities.

Some agriculturally productive counties such as Marsabit and Samburu reportedly received no fertilizer allocations at all.

“These numbers raise serious questions. What criteria was used to determine these allocations? Why are counties that play a critical role in Kenya’s food security being sidelined?” the Nyandarua Senator posed.

Methu called on the Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, chaired by Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli, to investigate the criteria employed by both the Ministry of Agriculture and NCPB in the distribution exercise.

He further demanded full disclosure on whether allocations were based on verified farmer registration data and actual county-level demand.

“The Agriculture Committee must explain to Kenyans the justification behind these glaring disparities,” Methu insisted.

“We need to understand why counties in the highland region our country’s food basket are being marginalized in this crucial exercise. Fertilizer is a lifeline to our farmers, and any inequity in its distribution threatens national food security.”

The senator also sought clarification on whether the government has an effective strategy to ensure equitable access to fertilizer subsidies, as well as safeguards to prevent political or regional bias in future distributions.

In response, the Agriculture Committee is expected to summon officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and NCPB to explain the allocation framework and provide evidence of due diligence in the distribution process.

The Committee will also be tasked with recommending corrective measures to ensure fairness and transparency moving forward.

The controversy comes at a time when farmers across the country are grappling with rising input costs amidst high cost of living.

