Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot ./FILE/CFM

Senator Cheruiyot proposes multiple annual bonus payments for sugarcane farmers

Cheruiyot emphasized the need to uplift sugarcane farmers and argued that they should be given the same priority as tea farmers, who receive bonuses regularly.

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 4 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has proposed multiple annual bonus payments for sugarcane farmers based on yield.

Speaking during the burial of Malava Member of Parliament Malulu Injendi, Cheruiyot emphasized the need to uplift sugarcane farmers.

He argued that they should be given the same priority as tea farmers, who receive bonuses regularly.

“Mr President, I heard you when you visited Kakamega, and I was very pleased because what you said directly affects our farmers. You stated that just like tea farmers receive bonuses every year, you want to ensure that sugarcane farmers also receive their bonuses at the end of their harvest without discrimination,” he stated.

He pointed out that, unlike tea, which is harvested monthly, sugarcane farmers endure long waiting periods before getting paid.

He urged the government to consider a structured system where farmers receive their bonuses two or three times a year.

“I would like the bonus scheme not to be limited to just once a year. It should be twice or even three times a year, depending on how farmers have harvested their crops,” he indicated.

Cheruiyot also urged the government to improve the distribution of subsidized fertilizers to ensure farmers do not struggle to access them. He stressed that bringing fertilizers closer to farming communities would boost productivity and ease financial burdens.

“I want to encourage the President to continue prioritizing the fertilizer subsidy program and ensure that the final stage of the program is successful. Farmers should not have to travel long distances to collect fertilizer; it should be brought closer to their homes to help improve the livelihoods of ordinary citizens,” he stated.

Reflecting on the late Injendi’s contributions, Cheruiyot acknowledged his strong advocacy for sugar sector reforms, particularly his role in pushing for amendments to the Sugar Bill.

“Last season, before December, we were finalizing the review of the Sugar Bill. I must say that his contribution to this legislation was very significant,” he noted.

He called on the President to ensure sugarcane farmers are empowered, saying they have been overlooked for too long compared to those in other agricultural sectors.

“Find a way to ensure that sugarcane farmers become wealthy and receive the respect they deserve in this country, just like other farmers. Let them not be left behind as they have been in past years,” he concluded.

