Section of MPs express support for President Ruto – Raila pact

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – A section of legislators from across the political divide has come out to support President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s cooperation pact.

The MPs spoke in Turbo, Uasin Gishu County, during Academic Day at Kamagut High School, presided over by President William Ruto’s aide, Faruk Kibet.



They were Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Bernard Shinali (Ikholomani), Fredrick Ikana (Shinyalu), and Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo).



Wangwe lauded President Ruto for working with Mr Odinga and pledged the support of ODM to the President.



He said they will not allow anyone to derail the unity and progress of the country.



“Those of us in ODM will give President Ruto 100 per cent support. We will walk with him because he has accepted to work with our leader,” he said.



He said President Ruto has shown leadership by working with his rival competitor for the sake of the country.



Ikana noted that President Ruto is now a national leader who has stood above divisive politics.



He said Kenyans are behind efforts to unite the country and focus on the country’s transformation.



“The President is not a selfish person. He has distanced himself from those focused on dividing the country along tribal lines. Instead, he wants to unite all Kenyans and move the country forward,” he said.



Sitienei welcomed the move by President Ruto and Odinga to unite, saying they will support them to succeed under the broad-based government.



This, she noted, will ease President Ruto’s work in bringing transformation to the country.



Shinali said they are behind President Ruto and Mr Odinga’s effort to work together.

He said transforming Kenya will require bold steps, just as other nations that were in the same position as Kenya, like Malaysia, did to succeed.



Kibet has asked Kenyans to support the unity pact between the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.



