Second Lady Joyce Kithure Launches SaVE Communities Project to Boost STEM Innovation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya March 16 – Dr. Joyce Kithure, the spouse of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, has launched an ambitious initiative aimed at tackling environmental and community challenges through science and technology.

The SaVE Communities Project—short for Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Community—was unveiled during her keynote address at the Pi Day STEM Challenge for Future Innovators event at Daystar University.

Speaking to a gathering of educators, government officials, and young innovators, Dr. Kithure emphasized the critical role of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in shaping Kenya’s future. She noted that Pi Day is more than a tribute to 3.14; it is a celebration of curiosity, discovery, and the limitless potential of mathematics and STEM.

“Today, we gather not just to celebrate science, but to ignite a passion within you, our future innovators, to pursue careers in STEM fields,” she said.

Dr. Kithure outlined the project’s primary focus areas, which include access to clean and sufficient water, environmental pollution, clean energy solutions, climate change adaptation, modern farming innovations, and value addition for local produce. She noted that despite Kenya’s progress in areas like renewable energy and agriculture, many communities still struggle with basic needs that science and innovation can help address.

On access to clean water, she emphasized that it remains a fundamental human right yet a challenge for many communities. She also pointed out the increasing threat of environmental pollution, which disrupts ecosystems and negatively impacts public health.

Highlighting Kenya’s strides in clean energy, she acknowledged that while electricity access has improved, rural and marginalized areas still face significant challenges. She stressed the need for climate change adaptation, given Kenya’s vulnerability due to reliance on rain-fed agriculture and fragile ecosystems.

Dr. Kithure also spoke about modern farming techniques, particularly in urban and institutional settings such as schools and churches, as a means to improve food security and sustainability. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of value addition for local produce, which involves processing, packaging, and preserving farm products to increase their economic and social benefits.

“The challenges our communities face can be solved through collective knowledge and skills within the STEM space,” she said, urging collaboration among institutions, researchers, and innovators.

As a Chemistry lecturer at the University of Nairobi, Dr. Kithure underscored the importance of STEM education in transforming Kenya into a knowledge-based economy. She emphasized that STEM provides the foundation for innovation, economic growth, and sustainable solutions.

Dr. Kithure expressed her commitment to mentoring students and fostering innovation through the SaVE Communities Project. She called for public and private partnerships to support the initiative, encouraging individuals, institutions, and policymakers to invest in STEM education and research.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The success of this project will require the collective effort of all of us. Let us all SaVE our community.”

Concluding her speech, Dr. Kithure encouraged students and researchers to use STEM-driven solutions to uplift communities. She urged young innovators to develop projects that improve livelihoods and address real-world problems.

“Your innovations should be geared towards improving livelihoods. The future is bright, and it is yours to shape. Let us innovate, inspire, and ignite change.”

The event, attended by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Daystar University leadership, Scientists of Kenya Association (SCOKA) officials, and industry experts, showcased STEM projects from young innovators.

With the launch of SaVE Communities, Dr. Kithure aims to mobilize resources and expertise to drive sustainable development in Kenya’s communities.