Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit addresses the press at St. Stephen’s Cathedral along Jogoo Road/Anglican Press

CHURCH & POLITICS

Sapit defends move to tame politicians in churches

In a statement titled ‘The Sacredness of the Pulpit’, Ole Sapit asserted that the pulpit is neither a marketplace nor a podium for political battles.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 – Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has defended his declaration barring political leaders from addressing congregants in Anglican churches saying the move seeks to protect the integrity of the pulpit.

The head of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) said the directive issued on SundaY is not a rejection of governance.

“It is a sacred space where God’s Word is proclaimed. To remove political posturing from the pulpit is not a rejection of governance; rather, it is a defense of integrity,” Ole Sapit said.

Quoting Mark 11:17 — “My house will be called a house of prayer for all nations” — the Archbishop challenged fellow clergy and believers to ensure pulpits are filled with messages of grace, justice, and holiness, rather than rhetoric that fuels division and deceit.

“May we, as a Church, remain a beacon of righteousness, holding fast to the unshakable truth of Christ,” he added.

Ole Sapit maintained that while political leaders are always welcome to attend church services for prayers, Houses of God should never be manipulated as campaign platforms.

Defending his position, Ole Sapit likened the trend of politicians turning the pulpit into a stage for divisive speeches to the biblical account of Jesus driving out merchants from the temple, calling it a desecration of what is meant to be holy.

“The pulpit must remain consecrated to feed God’s people with the bread of life, not the spoiled bread of politics,” declared Ole Sapit.

Speaking truth to power

He also challenged fellow clergy to defend the integrity of the Church, citing biblical examples where prophets spoke truth to power, even when it made them unpopular.

“They refused to let political alliances defile the altar of God,” he emphasized.

The Archbishop was reffering to his stance on Sunday when he barred former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja from addressing the congregation at St. Stephen’s Cathedral along Jogoo Road.

The leaders were attending the consecration of Ven Canon Jonathan Kabiru as the Bishop of the ACK Nairobi Diocese.

Ole Sapit declared that from that day forward, no political leader would be allowed to make speeches during any Anglican church service.

“From today henceforth, in any Anglican congregation — and I thank God all my Bishops are here — there will be no opportunity for any political leader to have a speech in the Church. We will only mention their names and they will wave,” he announced.

He added that politicians may address gatherings outside the sanctuary if necessary, and also banned the public declaration of gifts or offerings made to the church by political figures.

