Samuel Tompoi honoured as a Hero After Fatal Shooting in Haiti

IG Kanja acknowledged that the officer was well-trained for the mission and that his death is a great loss to the National Police Service.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja, has mourned the late Samuel Tompoi as a hero and ambassador who lost his life in the line of duty while defending global peace.

Tompoi was shot dead by armed gangs on Sunday during a security operation aimed at combating gang violence in Haiti.

The officer was among over 600 Kenyan officers working as part of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti since June 2024.

Kanja assured that the well-being of the officers deployed for the mission in Haiti remains a top priority for the Kenyan government, and there is constant communication with the team to ensure they receive the necessary support.

The late Tompoi’s family expressed their appreciation for the support they have received from the National Police Service since the loss of their son.

The IG was accompanied by Deputy Inspectors Eliud Lagat (Kenya Police Service) and Gilbert Masengeli (Administration Police Service).

Also present were State House Controller Katoo Ole Metito and National Police Service Commissioner John Ole Moyaki, among other government officials.

