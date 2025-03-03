Connect with us

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja answering questions when he appeared before the Committee on Administration and Internal Security at County Hall, alongsode top police chiefs.

Sakaja Interdicts Two County Officers Over Illegal Garbage Dumping At Stima Plaza

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja answers questions when he appeared before

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has interdicted two senior county officers over an illegal garbage dumping incident near Stima Plaza, condemning the act as unacceptable.

Appearing before the Committee on Administration and Internal Security at County Hall, Sakaja said the officers were responsible for ordering the dumping, which he described as retaliation in an ongoing financial dispute between Nairobi County and Kenya Power.

“Two officers have been interdicted because this is not what we stand for. On behalf of the staff, I apologize. That should not have happened,” Sakaja stated.

The dispute arose after Kenya Power cut electricity to several county facilities on February 14 over unpaid bills. In response, county officials disconnected water supply to Kenya Power’s offices and parked garbage trucks outside to restrict access.

To resolve the standoff, officials from Kenya Power, Nairobi County, the Energy Ministry, and the Head of Public Service held discussions at City Hall on Wednesday. Sakaja confirmed that both parties agreed to restore water supply and remove the trucks.

Regarding Kenya Power’s Ksh. 4.9 billion in unpaid wayleave fees and Nairobi County’s outstanding electricity bills, Sakaja said the matter would be addressed separately with Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi.

“We agreed that commercial disputes will be handled between Wandayi and me, and if necessary, the Intergovernmental Technical Relations Committee will intervene,” he said.

Sakaja also criticized Kenya Power’s decision to disconnect electricity despite a prior agreement reached in December 2024.

“We had meetings and agreed on a way forward, but when you disconnect us at will, then we are also entitled to enforce,” he stated.

