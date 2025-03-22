Safaricom Announces Scheduled M-PESA Downtime for System Maintenance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Safaricom has notified its customers of an upcoming M-PESA system maintenance scheduled for Monday, next week.

The maintenance exercise will begin at 1:00am and is expected to last for 30 minutes, ending at 1:30am.

In a notice released on Saturday, March 22, 2025, the telecommunications giant explained that the temporary interruption is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery and ensure a reliable, safe, and secure customer experience.

“To meet our promise to always offer reliable, safe, secure and a superior customer experience, we will be conducting a scheduled system maintenance,” read the statement in part.

Safaricom has assured its customers that all other services, including calls, data, and SMS, will remain available and uninterrupted during the M-PESA downtime.

Safaricom clarified that the disruption will only affect M-PESA services, which will be intermittent for the short 30-minute maintenance window.

“The timing of this maintenance has been planned to result in the least inconvenience to our customers,” the statement read.

Few weeks ago,Safaricom said it was keen on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to spur its customers experience.

This is part of its ongoing transformation agenda anchored on sustaining digital

transformation as a key player in the technology industry.

The telco says it is already incorporating in its systems to enhance customer experiences, making them more personalized and impactful.

Likewise, Safaricom says it is already integrating AI into its business processes, leveraging machine learning algorithms to increase efficiency across the organization.

Its Digital Transformation lead Joseph Kanyua emphasized that the integration of AI is crucial to achieving this objective.

“We are taking the lead in this; we know we run the largest network in this region, and we’ve set our ambitions to become Africa’s leading technology company by 2030,”he said.

“There’s no way we are going to achieve that objective without figuring out AI – and not just figuring it out, but actually taking it for a spin.”

Moreover, Safaricom says it’s committed to sustainability and energy optimization as it integrates AI into its infrastructure.

The telco says it is deploying predictive models and intelligent solar solutions across its sites to optimize energy use and support the company’s sustainability goals.