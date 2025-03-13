SADC Summit ends DRC mandate, orders phased withdrawal of troops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has officially terminated the mandate of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) and directed a phased withdrawal of its troops from the conflict-ridden eastern DRC.

The decision was announced during an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held on Thursday chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his capacity as the regional bloc’s Chairperson.

The high-level meeting, held virtually, brought together Heads of State, Government representatives, and foreign affairs ministers from 14 SADC member states to deliberate on the worsening security situation in eastern DRC.

SADC leaders extended condolences to the governments and families of soldiers from South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania who lost their lives while serving under SAMIDRC, and wished a swift recovery for those injured.

While commending the SAMIDRC troops for their bravery, resilience, and dedication, the summit emphasized the need for urgent humanitarian interventions and called on the United Nations, African Union, and other international partners to step up assistance to affected communities.

“Summit called for the protection and free movement of civilians seeking safety and for all parties to uphold international humanitarian principles, stop attacks on civilians’ infrastructure, and guarantee unhindered humanitarian access,” read the Summit’s communique in part.

The summit expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the eastern DRC, particularly the recent capture of Goma and Bukavu by armed groups, as well as the blockade of key supply routes that has hindered the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Despite acknowledging the dedication and sacrifice of SAMIDRC troops, the summit recognized the urgent need for a new approach to resolving the crisis.

The withdrawal directive comes amid increasing calls for a more comprehensive political and diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict that has displaced thousands.

SADC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting long-term peace efforts in the DRC.

The summit reiterated the importance of a political and diplomatic resolution, engaging all relevant stakeholders—both state and non-state actors—to restore stability.

SADC also reaffirmed its support for merging the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes, a decision made jointly with the East African Community (EAC).

The bloc welcomed UN Security Council Resolution 2773, which outlines a framework for a sustainable peace process in coordination with regional organizations like the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

DRC President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo expressed appreciation for SADC’s continued support in addressing the country’s security challenges.

The summit also commended Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, for her leadership in regional peace initiatives.

President Mnangagwa, in turn, thanked SADC Heads of State and Government for their commitment to regional peace and stability.

SADC Heads of State and Government okayed the deployment of SAMIDRC at an Extraordinary Summit held in Windhoek, Namibia, on May 8, 2023.

SADC States deployed SAMIDRC on December 15, 2023, after the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) formally ended its mission to DRC with the last batch of the multinational security force leaving on December 21.

The deployment angered the neighboring Rwanda which warned that the military intervention would further exacerbate the ongoing conflict in the Central African state.

On March last year, Kigali noted that the subsequent endorsement of the peace mission by the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council would reverse the gains made by the Nairobi and Luanda processes, spearheaded by former Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta and Angola’s President Joao Lourenco.

In a protest letter addressed to the former Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta cautioned of the potential for heightened tensions between the SADC and East African Community (EAC) blocs.

“SAMIDRC is fighting alongside a FARDC-led coalition which includes the FDLR genocidal forces, ethnic-driven local armed groups allied to FDLR under the umbrella of Wazalendo, and Burundian armed forces under a bilateral arrangement, as well as European mercenaries and Private Military Security Companies including one associated with the former Blackwater, as reported by the United Nations Group of Experts on DRC in December 2023,” Biruta said.