Rwanda to serve citizens in Belgium from Netherlands after closing embassy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — Rwanda has advised its citizens in Belgoum to seek consular services from the Embassy at The Hague, Netherlands, after it shut its Embassy in Brussels, Belgium.

Rwanda however clarified that the closure of its Embassay does not affect the existing visa regime or the status of Belgian citizens in Rwanda.

The Foreign Ministry said travel and visa regulations remain unchanged and that Belgian nationals can still travel freely to Rwanda and receive a visa on arrival, free of charge, for a 30-day stay, as per the existing visa policy.

“The closure marks a shift in Rwanda’s diplomatic presence in Europe but maintains its commitment to seamless consular services and continued cooperation with Belgium,” the statement added.

The embassy closure follows Rwanda’s move to sever diplomatic relations with Belgium after what Kigali describes as Belgium’s ongoing efforts to perpetuate “neocolonial delusions” and actions that undermine Rwanda’s national interests and regional stability.

On March 17, Kigali instructed all Belgian diplomats in Rwanda to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Rwandan government stated that the decision followed a careful evaluation of several factors, primarily related to Belgium’s involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — a country where Kigali accuses Brussels of having a long and controversial history, particularly regarding its negative impact on the East African region.

Kigali accused Belgium of taking sides in the regional conflict and using misinformation and manipulation to portray Rwanda negatively, thereby destabilizing both Rwanda and the wider region.

“Today, Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilize against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region,” Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The Ministry further emphasized Belgium’s destructive historical role, particularly during the colonial era.

It cited Belgium’s contribution to fueling ethnic extremism, which ultimately led to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rwanda also criticized Belgium for allowing its territory to be used by groups promoting “genocide denial and sustaining genocidal ideologies.”

Brussels has been leading calls for European nations to sanction Rwanda over its alleged support for the M23 rebel group, which is at the center of the DR Congo crisis.