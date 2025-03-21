Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The embassy closure follows Rwanda’s move to sever diplomatic relations with Belgium/MFA_Rwanda

DIPLOMACY

Rwanda to serve citizens in Belgium from Netherlands after closing embassy

Rwanda however clarified that the closure of its Embassay does not affect the existing visa regime or the status of Belgian citizens in Rwanda.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21 — Rwanda has advised its citizens in Belgoum to seek consular services from the Embassy at The Hague, Netherlands, after it shut its Embassy in Brussels, Belgium.

Rwanda however clarified that the closure of its Embassay does not affect the existing visa regime or the status of Belgian citizens in Rwanda.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Foreign Ministry said travel and visa regulations remain unchanged and that Belgian nationals can still travel freely to Rwanda and receive a visa on arrival, free of charge, for a 30-day stay, as per the existing visa policy.

“The closure marks a shift in Rwanda’s diplomatic presence in Europe but maintains its commitment to seamless consular services and continued cooperation with Belgium,” the statement added.

The embassy closure follows Rwanda’s move to sever diplomatic relations with Belgium after what Kigali describes as Belgium’s ongoing efforts to perpetuate “neocolonial delusions” and actions that undermine Rwanda’s national interests and regional stability.

On March 17, Kigali instructed all Belgian diplomats in Rwanda to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Rwandan government stated that the decision followed a careful evaluation of several factors, primarily related to Belgium’s involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — a country where Kigali accuses Brussels of having a long and controversial history, particularly regarding its negative impact on the East African region.

Kigali accused Belgium of taking sides in the regional conflict and using misinformation and manipulation to portray Rwanda negatively, thereby destabilizing both Rwanda and the wider region.

“Today, Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilize against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region,” Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Ministry further emphasized Belgium’s destructive historical role, particularly during the colonial era.

It cited Belgium’s contribution to fueling ethnic extremism, which ultimately led to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rwanda also criticized Belgium for allowing its territory to be used by groups promoting “genocide denial and sustaining genocidal ideologies.”

Brussels has been leading calls for European nations to sanction Rwanda over its alleged support for the M23 rebel group, which is at the center of the DR Congo crisis.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

M23 withdraws from peace talks, citing continued sanctions on its members

The group further accused international institutions of taking an “incomprehensible and ambiguous stance” that emboldens President Tshisekedi to pursue military action instead of negotiations.

2 days ago

World

Belgium threatens to expel Rwandan diplomats after diplomatic ties are severed

Rwanda earlier accused Belgium of neocolonial interference, regional destabilization, and tolerating genocide denial, ordering Belgian diplomats to leave within 48 hours.

3 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Rwanda cuts diplomatic ties with Belgium

Kigali has instructed all Belgian diplomats in Rwanda to leave the country within 48 hours.

4 days ago

Africa

Kagame accuses international community of ‘weaponizing’ aid to control nations

Kagame asserted that foreign assistance is often weaponized to influence the policies and decisions of recipient countries.

1 week ago

Africa

SADC Summit ends DRC mandate, orders phased withdrawal of troops

The decision was announced during an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government held on Thursday chaired by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in...

March 13, 2025

Africa

Rwanda criticizes Germany for politicizing development, slams Canada for ignoring its security concerns in DRC Conflict

Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Kigali condemned Berlin for what it termed as the "politicization of development cooperation."

March 5, 2025

Africa

Rwanda criticizes international community’s ‘selective’ outrage on Eastern DRC Conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26– Rwanda has strongly criticized the international community’s approach to the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), accusing...

February 26, 2025

Africa

DRC vs Rwanda at the African Court: why it could be a decisive moment for human rights and justice on the continent

The case of DRC v Rwanda can set an important African precedent. It serves as a way to uphold the integrity of human rights,...

February 24, 2025