Rwanda cuts diplomatic ties with Belgium

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Government of Rwanda has announced the severing of diplomatic relations with Belgium, effective immediately.

This decision comes after what Kigali describes as Belgium’s ongoing efforts to perpetuate “neocolonial delusions” and its actions that have undermined Rwanda’s national interests and regional stability.

Kigali has instructed all Belgian diplomats in Rwanda to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Rwandan government stated that the decision followed a careful evaluation of several factors, primarily related to Belgium’s involvement in the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country where Kigali accuses Brussels of having a long and controversial history, particularly regarding its negative impact on the East African nation.

Kigali accused Belgium of taking sides in the regional conflict and using misinformation and manipulation to portray Rwanda in a negative light, thereby destabilizing the country and the wider region.

“Today, Belgium has clearly taken sides in a regional conflict and continues to systematically mobilize against Rwanda in different forums, using lies and manipulation to secure an unjustified hostile opinion of Rwanda, in an attempt to destabilize both Rwanda and the region,” Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.

The Rwandan MFA emphasized that Belgium’s historical role, particularly during the colonial era, had been “destructive.”

It cited Belgium’s contribution to fueling ethnic extremism, which eventually led to the genocide against the Tutsi in 1994.

Rwanda further criticized Belgium for allowing its territory to be used by groups promoting “genocide denial and sustaining genocidal ideologies.”

Kigali asserted that the decision was necessary to safeguard the national interests and dignity of Rwandans, as well as to uphold the principles of sovereignty, peace, and mutual respect.

“Today’s decision reflects Rwanda’s commitment to safeguarding our national interests and the dignity of Rwandans, as well as upholding the principles of sovereignty, peace, and mutual respect,” Rwanda’s MFA said.

Rwanda also assured that, in accordance with the Vienna Convention, the Belgian diplomatic mission’s premises, property, and archives would be protected during this transition.

The move comes month after Kigali announced the suspension of its development cooperation with Belgium, accusing the European nation of leading efforts to block Kigali’s access to international development financing.

The decision came after European Parliament urged the European Union to freeze direct budget support for Rwanda until it breaks links with the Tutsi-led M23 rebels and allows humanitarian access to rebel-controlled areas.

In a strongly worded statement, Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Belgium’s alleged role in what it described as an “aggressive campaign” alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to prevent Rwanda from securing development funds, including from multilateral institutions.

Kigali criticized Belgium for taking a political stance in the ongoing conflict in the eastern DRC where the Congolese forces and allied troops are battling the M23 rebels, arguing that politicizing development finance is unjustifiable.

“Belgium has made a political decision to choose a side in this conflict, which is its right, but politicizing development is plainly wrong,” the statement read.

“No country in the region should have its development finance jeopardized as a tool of leverage.”

The Rwandan government warned that such punitive and unilateral measures amounted to external interference, undermining the African Union (AU)-led mediation process alongside efforts by the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).